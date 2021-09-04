CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scoop: Trump nears deal for D.C. hotel

By Jonathan Swan
Axios
Axios
Former President Trump is in advanced talks to sell rights to his Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., sources tell Axios. Why it matters: The removal of Trump’s big, golden name from Pennsylvania Avenue would be a symbolic bombshell savored by opponents. The historic building became a prop and symbol...

Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

POTUSPosted by
Axios

Scoop: The most dangerous Trump exposé

Stephanie Grisham has quietly written a top-secret memoir of her four years in Donald Trump's White House, and a publishing source says she'll reveal "surprising new scandals." What to watch: The book — "I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in The Trump White House" — will be published...
Presidential Electionphillytrib.com

Toomey is right about no Trump in 2024

Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania is right to urge fellow Republicans not to nominate former President Donald Trump should he announce a bid to be the 2024 GOP presidential nominee, as is expected. Toomey was speaking to CNBC at Italy’s Ambrosetti Forum on Friday. “I think after what happened post-2020...
POTUSWashington Post

The looming chaos of Trump 2024

There is nothing substantively different about what Donald Trump is now than what he was in 2015. He is as indifferent to the expectations of elected leadership as he ever was, choosing to recognize the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks with a (presumably paid) gig providing commentary for a boxing match while the other living U.S. presidents visit memorials to those killed on that day. Trump’s political messaging is also the same, centered almost exclusively on a combination of Democrats are doing it wrong and I would do it perfectly, a rhetorical pairing left undamaged by the realities of his presidency. There was never any articulated policy platform from Trump (or his party) in 2020, and there isn’t one now. He wants to be president again, it seems, for the same reason that he did six years ago: because it’s a mark of success and a conduit of power.
Washington, DCPosted by
Axios

NRCC dumps NYC retreat, adds Trump headliner

The GOP's House campaign arm is shuffling its winter fundraising schedule, putting Donald Trump in front of its top financial backers for its annual dinner. Driving the news: The National Republican Congressional Committee told donors on Tuesday afternoon that "circumstances beyond our control" forced the cancellation of its major December retreat in New York City, according to an email obtained by Axios.
U.S. Politicstherealdeal.com

Trump Org in “advanced talks” to sell DC Hotel lease

After several fits and starts, the Trump Organization appears to be close to selling the lease on the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. In June, the Trump Organization turned to Newmark to market the ground lease on the property. JLL had previously been marketing the hotel, but distanced itself from the Trump Organization after the riot at the Capitol in January.
POTUSMSNBC

Trump fans plot the 'next' MAGA rally this September in D.C.

MAGA leaders are openly planning an event in September that pledges to return to the scene of the January 6th insurrection to “demand justice” on the hoax theory the people indicted at the insurrection are innocent political prisoners. This comes as GOP leader Kevin McCarthy is threatening companies to defy lawful requests from the bipartisan committee investigating the riot. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the developments.Sept. 2, 2021.
POTUSWashington Post

Trump-appointed ambassador directed government business to his hotel, emails show

Kelly Craft, who was appointed to two ambassadorships under President Donald Trump, directed government business to Trump’s hotel in Washington while in office, emails released by the State Department show. In November 2018, Craft — then the U.S. ambassador to Canada — received an email about an upcoming conference in...
POTUSMSNBC

New details on Matt Gaetz, Jim Jordan phone call with Trump on Jan. 6

Politico reports that as lawmakers were evacuated to a safe room on January 6th, Congressman Jim Jordan of Ohio was joined by Congressman Matt Gaetz of Florida and together they, "implored Trump to tell his supporters to stand down, per a source with knowledge of that call."Aug. 31, 2021.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Scoop: Trump wants equity in Jason Miller's social media app

Former President Trump wanted equity in Gettr, the new social media app launched by former Trump aide Jason Miller, sources tell Axios. Why it matters: The former president has yet to join the app, although sources say that conversations about his participation are ongoing. Discussions about equity are likely part of those conversations, and everything is a negotiation point.
POTUSMSNBC

Donald Trump and family among phone records sought by January 6th committee: CNN

Rachel Maddow shares reporting by CNN that the House Select Committee on the January 6th Attack on the Capitol is seeking the phone records of some Republican members of Congress, as well as Donald Trump and members of his family as part of the broader examination of the role of Trump's effort to overturn his election loss in triggering the January 6th riot. Aug. 31, 2021.

