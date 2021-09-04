Starting Your Own Business Requires a Mix of Courage, Moxie and a Dose of Naïveté
Successful entrepreneurs are a distinct breed. You must have a visionary idea, and it must be one the market is ready for and needs. It takes a lot of hard work to execute that idea, and you can’t be afraid to move ahead before you’ve figured everything out. Summoning a mix of boldness, persistence, and confidence in yourself can keep you charging ahead even when all the answers aren’t available yet.www.middletownpress.com
