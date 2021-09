It was a tough day around the NFL for every player who got the news they'd be released from their respective team as clubs worked to cut down rosters ahead of the 4 p.m. deadline, but it was one cut in particular that stole headlines Tuesday: the New England Patriots releasing quarterback Cam Newton. The move sent shockwaves throughout the league and effectively makes rookie first-round pick Mac Jones the official successor to Tom Brady. For Newton, there are still a few potential landing spots that could make sense for him in 2021 assuming he still wants to play.