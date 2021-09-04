CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Labor Day Fun in Tampa Bay

By Tampa Bay Parenting
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42mX7g_0bmfg4i800

Summer’s final long Labor Day weekend is in our sights. What will you do with your three days of Labor Day relaxation in Tampa Bay? Tampa Bay’s Labor Day celebrations are a great final summer blowout for some (although…it never doesn’t feel like the middle of summer in Tampa Bay if you’re talking about heat and humidity), and whether you are looking for a relaxing weekend to reconnect with your love, or a last hoorah for the summer, we’ve got you covered! Check out our full guide to Labor Day Weekend in Tampa Bay, from lazy weekend ideas to activity ideas and long weekend events.

TOP PICKS FOR THE LAZIEST TAMPA BAY LABOR DAY WEEKEND

Hit the Beach this Labor Day

The gulf waters may not exactly be refreshing in the dead of summer…but if you just can’t resist the call of the sea, head to the coast for a lazy beach Labor Day in Clearwater, St. Pete or beyond. And besides, it just doesn’t get more summery than a beach day, especially during Labor Day weekend. Arrive early to stake out your socially-distanced spot in the sand, complete with snacks and drinks. These Tampa Bay beaches allow drinking on the beach. Just remember – no glass bottles.

PS: Concerned about red tide conditions? Online resources like visitbeaches.org and reports from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are handy resources.

Labor Day Lounging by a Tampa Bay Pool

Treat yourself to an indulgent pool day on Labor Day to celebrate the long weekend. You can book a day pass for just the pool through sites like ResortPass. Participating hotels include Clearwater’s Hyatt Regency Clearwater Beach, St. Pete’s The Don CeSar, and south Tampa’s Epicurean Hotel and more. Although beware, day passes can be extremely hard to come by on holiday weekends (…like Labor Day), especially in the summertime. Extend your stay by booking a staycation at a local resort with a sweet Tampa Bay pool. Here are our favorite Tampa Bay hotel pools, including options for day use and those exclusive to overnight guests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e2uiE_0bmfg4i800
Image credit: Hyatt Regency Clearwater Beach

Go Tubing this Labor Day

Nothing says lazy Labor Day quite like floating down a lazy river or natural spring in an inner tube. If you don’t mind a bit of a drive, these tubing spots are 2 hours or less from Tampa, and the cool water temperatures will provide a welcome reprieve from our steamy summer temperatures. Make sure to plan ahead though, as parks typically reach capacity early in the peak summer months.

Book a Labor Day Weekend Getaway!

Use the extra day off of work to plan a long Labor Day weekend getaway or staycation. We’ve curated a handful of three-day getaway itineraries for you. Each itinerary includes options for where to stay, where to dine, and fun activities to enjoy in the area this Labor Day. Or, take advantage of one of these summertime staycation deals.

Have a Labor Day Picnic Date

Grilling is fun, but having someone else do all the work including setup is better. Several local picnic companies offer elaborate setups in local parks complete with fancy cheese and charcuterie spreads and photo-worthy decor. St. Pete Picnic Co. offers a special package at Sunken Gardens (along with many other local spots). Other companies include The Picnic Social and That’s My Jam.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MyaTF_0bmfg4i800
Image credit: St. Pete Picnic Co.

See a Movie at the Drive-In

How about watching a movie under the stars (…minimal effort required) this Labor Day weekend in Tampa? Drive-in movie theaters near Tampa Bay are romantic and budget-friendly. Pack snacks and snuggle up for a nostalgic date. Lots of drive in movie theaters are operating in and around Tampa Bay this Labor Day weekend, with just a bit of a drive to places like Funlan, Ruskin Family Drive-In, and Silver Moon Drive-In, but you can view the full list here.

Go on a Sunset Boat Tour

Labor Day weekend booze cruise with sunset views…sign us up! This post details all of our favorite sunset tours and cruises ranging from dinner cruises to dolphin watching and kayaking. But our personal favorite is Florida Tiki Tours, which offers private group tours for 4-6 people on a floating tiki. Tours depart from Maderia Beach. Cruisin’ Tikis Tampa also offers a similar experience at multiple locations, including one departing from the Tampa Riverwalk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24HT1G_0bmfg4i800
Image credit: Florida Tiki Tours

Plan a relaxing spa day

Use your extra day this Labor Day weekend to really relax and unwind at a local spa. Spas like Pallavi Spa located at the Wyndham Grand Hotel on Clearwater Beach, Spa Evangeline, and Spa Jardin all offer unique treatment options for couples. Refer to our post on Tampa Bay spas for couples for more ideas and treatment highlights.

Labor Day Weekend Activity Ideas

1. Go ziplining in Tampa Bay

2. Visit a Farmers Market (try the Ybor City Saturday Market or one of these other local farmers markets) this Labor Day weekend

3. Unwind this Labor Day at a Tampa Bay rooftop bar or tiki bar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=149htZ_0bmfg4i800
Image credit: Sal y Mar

4. Visit Bok Tower Gardens on a date day trip this Labor Day

5. Go bioluminescent kayaking after sunset

6. Rent bikes and explore one of these local bike trails over Labor Day weekend

7. Savor a lazy Labor Day weekend brunch

8. Plan a Labor Day staycation

9. Learn new skills during a cooking class

10. Take a Labor Day trip to Weeki Wachee Springs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qRqAV_0bmfg4i800
Weeki Wachee Springs State Park

Labor Day Weekend in Tampa Events

Thursday, September 2, 6:30pm

Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park

This free monthly music series showcases musical talents of all genres. This month’s free outdoor concert features performances from Gat$ and Speakeasy, a perfect way to start the Labor Day weekend.

FREE admission

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZJkNY_0bmfg4i800

September 3 – 6 Labor Day weekend

Florida State Fairgrounds

FREE Admission

Friday, September 3, 5-9pm

Downtown Gulfport

It debuted as the premiere art walk in Pinellas County in 1993, and since then Gulfport’s First Friday Art Walk welcomes the region’s most innovative artists for a showcase of creativity and community among the vibrant restaurants and storefronts along scenic Beach Boulevard. Great chance to for a Gulfport Labor Day trip!

FREE Admission

Friday, September 3, 7-10pm

St. Pete Shuffle

Learn to play shuffleboard with help from St. Pete Shuffle’s staff and volunteers, who will get you set up on a court and teach you how to play.

$10; free for members and their guests

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gU2HV_0bmfg4i800

Saturday, September 4, 9am

Tour departs near Florida CraftArt

Hop on your bike or take advantage of Coast Bike Share for a leisurely ride with numerous stops. Learn more about these dynamic murals and the power of public art in St. Pete! Bike rental included.

$25

Sunday, September 5, 10-11am

Epicurean Hotel

Recenter and restart with poolside yoga. Keep the relaxation going with a complimentary glass of Champagne or Ketel One Botanicals cocktails at the end of class. Enjoy all day pool access and stay for brunch at Élevage.

$25 in advance

Sunday, September 5, 11am-6pm

Centro Asturiano in Historic Ybor City

Enjoy this Social Distancing Festival – LIVE Music and Dance performances! Contestants enter their Cuban Sandwich to see who makes the BEST Cuban Sandwich in The World. Watch as we attempt to make the BIGGEST Cuban Sandwich in the World.

FREE Admission

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yhntv_0bmfg4i800
Image credit: Cuban Sandwich Festival

Through September 6

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Feel the spark after dark with fireworks, thrill rides and more.

Included with theme park admission

Planning a weekend escape? Check out our guide to spending Labor Day Weekend 2021 in Orlando.

Comments / 0

 

