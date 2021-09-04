CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Tracee Ellis Ross Shimmers in Full-Sequined Top and Skirt With Pointy Pumps for Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Listening Party

By Jannely Espinal
Posted by 
Footwear News
Footwear News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ukmqj_0bmfg2wg00

Tracee Ellis Ross brings a burst of red and plenty of sparkle to her latest star-studded event — probably the most hyped of the season, Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Listening Party. The “Black-ish” actress showed up to the event wearing a sequined ensemble from Dries Van Noten accessorized with gold hoop earrings with pearl details, and a pair of red pumps. Earlier, she had on boots in the top’s palette.

As a way to bring back joy-dressing, many celebrities are opting for bedazzled outfits and pieces with shiny details. From Zoe Saldana’s recent Venice Film Festival glittery outfit to Heidi Klum’s Dolce & Gabbana gown, sequined fabrics are making a comeback.

Ross’ two-piece shiny set was styled by celebrity stylist Karla Welch, who has elevated other clients’ looks such as Justin Bieber, Anita Hill, Olivia Wilde and Amy Poehler. When gracing on the red carpet, the actress opts for top shoe brands like Christian Louboutin, Le Silla and Giuseppe Zanotti. She also plays with more comfortable silhouettes such as sneakers and boots.

The “Girlfriends” alumna is known for wearing bold colors and avant-garde clothing. From her feathery outfit with Bottega Veneta to her recent bright blue dress for the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” show, the actress tends to embrace daring hues.

Aside from her inspiring fashion statements, Ross dips her toes in the beauty industry. She owns her own haircare brand called Pattern, which is available at Sephora.

Give your personal style a splash of color with these red pumps, inspired by Tracee Ellis Ross.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0STRNI_0bmfg2wg00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

Buy Now: Steve Madden Vala Red Patent, $94.95

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IG79g_0bmfg2wg00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

Buy Now: Christian Louboutin Pigalle Follies 100 Patent Leather Pumps, $745

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xtgtd_0bmfg2wg00
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Jessica Simpson Haneh Pump, $59.99

See more of Tracee Ellis Ross’ style through the years .

Comments / 23

Footwear News

Footwear News

44K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Heidi Klum
Person
Zoe Saldana
Person
Amy Poehler
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Kanye
Person
Steve Madden
Person
Anita Hill
Person
Tracee Ellis Ross
Person
Giuseppe Zanotti
Person
Christian Louboutin
Person
Dries Van Noten
Person
Olivia Wilde
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Donda Listening Party#Dolce Gabbana#Instagram#Le Silla#Sephora#Saks Fifth Avenue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & FashionFootwear News

Galeries Lafayette Unveils New Circular Fashion Space

Galeries Lafayette inaugurated (Re)Store today in Paris. This new space, dedicated to circular fashion, deepens its thrust into sustainability and the circular economy initiated with the launch of the Go for Good label three years ago. It comes as part of an ongoing rethink of the department store’s offering, initiated...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Tiffany Haddish Goes Tonal in Strawberry Skirt With Dramatic Hips & Metallic Green Sandals at Venice Film Festival

Tiffany Haddish debuted a colorful new outfit yesterday at the Venice Film Festival while promoting her new film, “The Card Counter.” The comedian’s most recent look, styled by Law Roach, featured a bold Christopher John Rogers skirt. The “strawberry” silhouette was crafted in a pale red hue, with exaggerated hips that narrowed towards the hem. Roach let the skirt take center stage, pairing it with a simple white tank top. The pieces were worn with geometric stud earrings and a pendant necklace in gold and green tones by Pomellato. Haddish’s look was complete with oversized sunglasses and a printed silk scarf. ...
ApparelPosted by
Footwear News

Oprah Winfrey’s Cozy Jumpsuit & Sock-Style Sneakers Make for the Perfect Fall Off-Duty Outfit

Oprah Winfrey just debuted the exact outfit you’ll find us wearing every day this fall. The former talk show host took to her team’s Instagram account on Wednesday night to show off her ongoing love for a solid jumpsuit. In the first picture, Winfrey posed outdoors in a zippered soft white one-piece complete with an aviator-style silhouette and front pockets. While they’ve been around for decades, catsuits and jumpsuits are making a triumphant return to the fashion scene this year. Spotted on the likes of Kylie Jenner, Irina Shayk, Megan Thee Stallion and more, the streamlined silhouette offers an effortlessly chic way...
Theater & DancePosted by
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Glows in a Neon Peek-a-Boo Dress & Towering Glass Slippers

Jennifer Lopez found the perfect way to brighten up her summer style this week for her JLo Beauty line. The “Second Act” star teased a new effort between her brand and Sephora on Monday night, complementing her impressive complexion with a neon yellow dress. The ribbed design featured long sleeves and a flounced midi fit with a peek-a-boo cutout across the torso; courtesy of David Koma, the colorful dress retails for $670 at FWRD. J-Lo’s outfit channeled one of the 2021 Pantone Colors of the Year; shades of yellow have already been spotted on the likes of major stars this summer — ...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Footwear News

Ciara Goes Green in Monochrome Leather Outfit and Tall Boots for Dundas x Revolve NYFW Show

Ciara gave a lesson in monochrome dressing for Dundas’ fashion show with Revolve yesterday. The musician stunned for the brand’s fall ’21 runway show at New York Fashion Week in a sleek leather corset top and pleated leather miniskirt, both in deep shades of olive green. The skirt featured two pairs of adjustable buckles on their sides, adding a sharp edge to the look. Ciara’s outfit was complete with a coordinating thick fluffy jacket, which she wore off-the-shoulder. Ciara’s ensemble’s greatest statement, however, was her footwear. The “I’m Out” singer grounded her outfit in a pair of bold olive green leather boots....
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Jennifer Hudson Goes Full Glam in Feathered Sheer Minidress and Sparkly Pumps for ‘Late Show With Stephen Colbert’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Jennifer Hudson’s latest look embodied major movie star glamour. While promoting her new film “Respect” on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” Hudson wore a sheer black minidress. The gauzy number featured a neckline tied in a bow, as well as flared sleeves. The piece was covered in geometric-shaped sequins in hues of pink, purple, green and blue. However, the dress’ brightest accent came from multicolored feathers that covered its hem in the same colors, elevating the look with added drama. Hudson...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Britney Spears Dances in an Edgy Lace Catsuit, Bralette and Black Platform Heels in New Video

Britney Spears showed off her dance moves in an edgy new outfit. The “Toxic” singer took to Instagram to share a new dancing video, where she posed and shimmied in a lacy black catsuit. The number featured long sleeves, and was worn over a black bra and matching bottoms. Spears coordinated her outfit with a thin black lace choker, as well as heavy black eye makeup. The number was similar to past leopard-print, metallic and lace catsuits, leotards and jumpsuits she’s worn for similar videos in the past. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) When...
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Kanye West brings out Kim Kardashian in a wedding dress, stirs controversy at 'Donda' event

Kanye West — or YE, if his name change goes through — certainly knows how to capture headlines. As fans await the actual release of Donda, the artist held his third listening event for the upcoming album, this time at Chicago's Soldier Field. On Thursday night, West clearly wanted to send some kind of message as he brought out accused rapist Marilyn Manson and rapper DaBaby, who has been embroiled in scandal for making homophobic remarks. The evening closed with Kim Kardashian walking out in a wedding dress. Oh, and West appeared to light himself on fire.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Goes Oversized in Her ‘Balmain Birthday Suit’ With Pointy Pumps for Pattern’s Anniversary

Tracee Ellis Ross makes oversized suiting look sleek.  The “Black-ish” actress and entrepreneur posted a photoset on Instagram celebrating her Pattern haircare line’s second birthday today. For the ensemble, Ross donned an oversized tan suit and trench by Balmain. The coat featured a sleek, shiny black lapel that added flair. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) To address the shoes, Ross popped on a pair of black square-toe pumps that gave the outfit a trendy, high-fashion vibe.  The star’s personal style lives on the crux of chic, fashion-forward and edgy. With her gravitating toward luxury labels...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Goes Bigger & Bolder in a Lace Bustier, Mix Print Pants & Peep-Toe Heels

Heidi Klum found a way to incorporate practically every major print into her latest look and she did so with flair. The model took her seat on the judge’s panel in a full Dolce & Gabbana look for last night’s episode of “America’s Got Talent.” The ensemble featured a perfectly mismatched lace bustier top, a silky floral robe and high-rise pants coated in stripes of florals, cheetah print and baroque patterns. When it came down to footwear, Klum made sure not to pull any attention away from her attire by instead slipping on a subtle set of black heels. The pointed pumps...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Sofia Vergara Is a Tangerine Dream in a Sequin-Coated Dress & Sky-High Gold Heels

Sofia Vergara’s on-set style for “America’s Got Talent” is the gift that keeps on giving. The actress took her seat at the judge’s panel for last night’s live episode of the talent competition in bold style. Again, Vergara tapped one of her go-to designers, Alex Perry, in a neon orange dress. The design came coated in layers of sparkling sequins and taps into this season’s ritual favoritism of brighter shades and neon colors as the weather warms up. You can find bright shades of orange on the likes of Regina King, Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Jenner, Kate Hudson and more in the...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Tiffany Haddish Makes a Bright Statement in Orange Bodycon Dress and Matching Heeled Sandals for ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

Tiffany Haddish outshines the sun with her latest look. The comedian, 41, was spotted yesterday at the set of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in a bright orange bodycon dress with equally vibrant sandals. Haddish also has an affinity for metallic sandals, which sported quite often this summer. Haddish’s essential clothing aesthetic aligns with her eccentric and eclectic tastes. She opts for garments like edgy dresses, intricate swimsuits, fun denim and graphic printed separates. She also fancies creations from brands like Christopher John Rogers, Versace and Herve Leger. For shoes, she typically wears silhouettes like heeled sandals, sharp pumps and sleek boots. When it comes to...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Britney Spears Stuns in Sheer White Minidress With Her First Pair of Red Heels for a Reggae Party

Britney Spears shared a new Instagram video with her latest summer outfit. The “Toxic” singer posed in her bathroom while taking a video in a full-length mirror, wearing a white minidress. The slim-fitting piece featured sheer striped panels, as well as long sleeves and a high neckline. Spears, per her caption, apparently wore the look to a reggae party. She kept her accents simple, pairing the dress with a high ponytail and two thin red bracelets. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) When it came to shoes, the “He About To Lose Me” singer wore a...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Khloe Kardashian Stuns in a Bodycon Little Black Dress & Towering Thigh-High Boots

Khloe Kardashian brought back an edgier side to her style this weekend. The Good Amerian founder showed off her evening attire on Instagram on Friday, posing against her Rolls Royce in a sleek bodycon little black dress; the $1,990 Balenciaga design features a long-sleeve fit with ruched detailing and a patent-like appeal to the fabric. Also coming from Balenciaga was Khloe’s choice of footwear for the outing: black thigh-high boots. The now sold-out pair came equipped with leg-covering uppers in a slouchy silhouette and a sky-high stiletto heel. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian) Knee-high and...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Zoe Saldana Takes a Risk in a High-Slit Red Sequined Dress and 5-Inch Heels at Venice Film Festival

Zoe Saldana was among the A-listers appearing at Venice Film Festival yesterday. The actress stepped on the red carpet along with her husband, Marco Perego, donning a dazzling red sequined Dolce & Gabbana dress and ankle-strap black heels. Saldana kept her look minimalistic sporting crystal stud earrings and an emerald ring. This sparkly ensemble was a great choice for the premiere of her movie “The Hand of God,” an Italian drama film featuring Christian Bale and Margot Robbie. Saldana’s take on this bold-hued sky-high slit dress also featured sequins and a plunging neckline. To complement the stunning outfit, Saldana wore a...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Footwear News

Katie Holmes Shines in a Glittering Twist on Fall’s Favorite Suit & Boots for New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week is back and so is Katie Holmes’ statement style. The “Dawson’s Creek” alumna made an appearance alongside the likes of Lil’ Kim and Alicia Silverstone for last night’s Christian Siriano show. Holmes herself opted for a bold twist on fall trends for the outing, modeling a silver-sliced suit from the designer’s collections. Blazer and suits have become the new normal amongst celebrity style trends thus far in 2021, potentially led in part by the first-ever female Vice President Kamala Harris and her neverending lineup of perfectly tailored power suits. Stars including Kate Beckinsale, Christina Aguilera, Tracee Ellis Ross...
CelebritiesPage Six

Irina Shayk debuts bold new hair look after Kanye West breakup

Irina Shayk is bidding farewell to Kanye West — and most of her hair. The model, 35, kicked off New York Fashion Week with a bang, debuting a short new bob hairstyle with fringe at a Bulgari party Wednesday night. Shayk’s outfit for the event was equally bold; she sported...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Zendaya Goes Viral in Bold Two-Piece Purple Dress for ‘Dune’ Premiere in Paris

Zendaya went viral on the red carpet for the Parisian premiere of her new film, “Dune.” The Emmy-winning actress stunned in a deep purple dress from Alaïa’s spring 2022 collection, the first line for the house by designer Pieter Mulier. Her outfit featured an extra-cropped top with long sleeves, as well as an angular bodice hem. Its slim-fitting skirt ended in a train of dark maroon and black feathers. Both pieces in the set included perforated details, reminiscent of Alaïa’s signature geometric lace. Styled by Law Roach, her outfit was complete with a gold ring and gold hoop earrings. The dynamic look,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy