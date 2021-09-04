Tracee Ellis Ross Shimmers in Full-Sequined Top and Skirt With Pointy Pumps for Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Listening Party

Tracee Ellis Ross brings a burst of red and plenty of sparkle to her latest star-studded event — probably the most hyped of the season, Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Listening Party. The “Black-ish” actress showed up to the event wearing a sequined ensemble from Dries Van Noten accessorized with gold hoop earrings with pearl details, and a pair of red pumps. Earlier, she had on boots in the top’s palette.

As a way to bring back joy-dressing, many celebrities are opting for bedazzled outfits and pieces with shiny details. From Zoe Saldana’s recent Venice Film Festival glittery outfit to Heidi Klum’s Dolce & Gabbana gown, sequined fabrics are making a comeback.

Ross’ two-piece shiny set was styled by celebrity stylist Karla Welch, who has elevated other clients’ looks such as Justin Bieber, Anita Hill, Olivia Wilde and Amy Poehler. When gracing on the red carpet, the actress opts for top shoe brands like Christian Louboutin, Le Silla and Giuseppe Zanotti. She also plays with more comfortable silhouettes such as sneakers and boots.

The “Girlfriends” alumna is known for wearing bold colors and avant-garde clothing. From her feathery outfit with Bottega Veneta to her recent bright blue dress for the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” show, the actress tends to embrace daring hues.

Aside from her inspiring fashion statements, Ross dips her toes in the beauty industry. She owns her own haircare brand called Pattern, which is available at Sephora.

Give your personal style a splash of color with these red pumps, inspired by Tracee Ellis Ross.

