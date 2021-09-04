CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boil water order, water conservation order lifted for Dunkirk

By Paul Ross
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 7 days ago
Officials in the city of Dunkirk say a boil water order and a water conservation order that's been in effect since Tuesday for Dunkirk and other parts of Chautauqua County have been lifted.

The city says water samples collected on Thursday and Friday have been deemed safe to drink and use for all other purposes.

The orders had been in effect since Tuesday due to a significant water main break in Dunkirk .

The orders have been lifted for CBI customers and those in the following municipalities

  • Dunkirk
  • Pomfret
  • Portland
  • Sheridan
  • Village of Brocton

