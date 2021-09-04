Delays following fatal morning crash on I-80 near Lincoln

Update:

The Nebraska State Patrol identified the two people who died as Mark Kaipust, 41, and Taylor Kaipust, 7, of La Vista.

Update:

This morning as Husker fans headed to Lincoln for the football team’s first home game, an eight-vehicle crash occurred near the 27th Street exit on Interstate 80 (I-80). This afternoon, the Nebraska State Patrol reported two people died in the incident, and several others were injured.

The NSP said, “At approximately 9:25 a.m. Saturday, units from the Nebraska State Patrol, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Lincoln Police Department, and Lincoln Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on westbound Interstate 80 near the 27 th Street interchange in Lincoln. Several bystanders also rushed to the scene to assist those involved in the crash.”

Both fatalities were from the same vehicle.

Five patients were transported to Bryan Health West Campus with non-life-threatening injuries.

All vehicles were westbound at the time of the crash which remains under investigation.

NSP said more details will be released pending notification of next of kin.

I-80 has been reopened in the area.

Previous story:

If you’re heading to Lincoln for the first Husker home game, you may want to choose an alternate route. A multi-vehicle wreck is currently being cleaned up on both sides of the interstate.

Bellevue Police Department Officer Sgt. Sean Vest posted about the wreck on Twitter:

The Nebraska State Patrol has confirmed the wreck is a fatality crash:

A viewer tells us the interstate is still closed down and being cleaned up as of 1:30 p.m.

