Richard E. Grant mourns death of wife, famed dialect coach Joan Washington

Richard E. Grant's wife, Joan Washington, has died. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- The Iron Lady, Can You Ever Forgive Me? and Logan star Richard E. Grant is mourning the death of his wife -- voice and dialect coach Joan Washington.

"Joan - Love of my Life & Giver of Life to our daughter Olivia. Our hearts are broken with the loss of your Life last night. 35 years married & 38 together. To be truly known and seen by you, is your immeasurable gift. Do not forget us, sweet Monkee-mine," Grant posted a Twitter video of him dancing with and hugging his wife in happier times.

Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Washington's Wednesday death, but said details regarding the circumstances are not yet available.

Actress Jessica Chastain -- who worked with Washington on Debt, Poirot, Coriolanus, Miss Julie, The Zookeeper's Wife and The 355 -- tweeted: "My heart is broken. Joan Washington had such a profound impact on me, yes as an artist, but mostly as a woman. I've looked toward her. Her strive towards excellence made her the celebrated dialect coach she was."

Chastain added: "Every day I was excited to go to work and giggle with Joan. She was a barometer of truth with a wicked sense of humor. I loved her very much."

The National Theatre in London also remembered Washington.

"We're deeply saddened to hear that exceptional voice and dialect coach Joan Washington has died. She worked on over 80 National Theatre productions including Angels in America, His Dark Materials, Oklahoma! and Carousel. Our thoughts are with @RichardEGrant and her loved ones," the institution tweeted.

Washington's other credits include Great Expectations, 102 Dalmations, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, The Witches, Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and Stars Wars: Attack of the Clones.