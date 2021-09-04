Flood Advisory issued for Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-06 17:40:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Crawford The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southern Crawford County in east central Missouri Southern Washington County in east central Missouri * Until 215 PM CDT. * At 1020 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen since early this morning. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Potosi, Steelville, Irondale, Mineral Point, Courtois, Cherryville, Caledonia, Davisville, Shirley, Belgrade and Cook Station. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.