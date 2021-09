Yutian Wu is an associate research professor at Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory in the Columbia Climate School. She is a climate scientist whose work focuses on large-scale atmospheric circulation changes with regards to climate change. Wu’s current research looks at the Asian summer monsoon, mid-latitude storm tracks, jet streams, and atmospheric blocking that is associated with extreme weather events. Her most recent work emphasizes the causes and effects of Arctic sea ice loss. Outside of her work, Wu enjoys the sense of family among the staff at Lamont when eating lunches together as well as picnicking with her own family.