CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

'Money Heist' Stars Úrsula Corberó and José Manuel Poga on the Show Coming to an End: "I Cried"

By Liz Shannon Miller
Collider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCreated by Álex Pina, the Spanish caper series Money Heist has been an international sensation ever since becoming a Netflix original. But after the first four seasons followed a well-trained group of thieves as they committed truly audacious heists with all of Spain watching, the time has come for the story to end in Season 5, which will be released in two parts over the course of Fall 2021.

collider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Álex Pina
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Money Heist#Money Heist#Spanish#Zoom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix Releases Chilling Trailer for 'Midnight Mass'

Netflix unveiled the full-length trailer for its new horror series Midnight Mass on Wednesday, chilling fans to the bone. The series is created, written and directed by Mike Flanagan — the creator of The Haunting of Hill House. Some commenters already believe it will be a bigger hit. Midnight Mass...
TV SeriesPosted by
The US Sun

Why are the cast of Money Heist named after cities?

NETFLIX crime show Money Heist returns for season five on September 3, 2021. The first half of the final season will drop on the streaming service at 8am in the UK. But fans are still baffled as to why the characters are named after cities - so here's what the showrunners had to say...
TV SeriesPosted by
Entertainment Weekly

Money Heist stars detail how dire the gang's situation is in the final season

Álvaro Morte and Úrsula Corberó tell us how much trouble their characters are in as they prepare for war in part 5. Professor, you're in danger, sir. That's because Money Heist will be putting the crew at the center of its story into dire new circumstances in its two-part final season (premiering Sept. 3 on Netflix). The action thriller is poised to shift from heists to all-out war in the wake of — spoiler alert — team member Nairobi's (Alba Flores) death in part 4, raising the stakes and setting up an epic finish.
TV SeriesInternational Business Times

'Money Heist' Season 5 Set For Global Release On Sept. 3

“Money Heist” Season 5 is set to premiere on Netflix this Friday. The fifth and final season of the widely acclaimed Spanish series will be released in two parts, each featuring five episodes. The show, also known as “La Casa de Papel,” first aired on the streaming network in 2017...
TV Seriesthecinemaholic.com

Money Heist Season 4 Recap and Ending, Explained

The enigmatic bank robbers in the Dali mask are back to raise hell and rescue one of their comrades in season 4 (2020) of Netflix’s crime drama series ‘Money Heist.’ In season 3, after Rio or Aníbal Cortés (Miguel Herrán) gets arrested by the authorities and is sent to a secret facility in the deserts of Algeria to be tortured for information, the Professor or Sergio Marquina (Álvaro Morte) remakes the team with some new additions to target the Bank of Spain. This time, their biggest adversary is Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri), a heavily pregnant inspector affiliated with the National Police Corps.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Late Late Show’ Banner Expands Into Foreign-Language Fare With Amazon’s ‘Boundless’ With ‘Money Heist,’ ‘Westworld’ Stars

U.K. film and TV production company Fulwell 73 (The Late Late Show With James Corden) is expanding into foreign-language fare, partnering with Spanish producer Elcano for Boundless, a Spanish-language feature film and three-part TV drama series, featuring Money Heist star Álvaro Morte and Rodrigo Santoro (Westworld). Boundless will tell “the epic story of the first circumnavigation of the world by explorers Juan Sebastián Elcano and Ferdinand Magellan, who set sail from Spain over 500 years ago,” according to a show description. The film and connected series will be directed by Simon West (Con Air, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider), with Santoro starring...
TV SeriesDecider

Does Tokyo Die in ‘Money Heist’ Part 5? That Shocking Ending, Explained

It’s the end of an era on Netflix. This week marks the premiere of the first half of Money Heist‘s fifth and final season. Sure, so far Netflix has only released the first five episodes. But those episodes packed a major punch — and a major twist ending involving a fan favorite character. So does Tokyo die in Money Heist Part 5?
TV Seriesthecinemaholic.com

Does Helsinki Die in Money Heist Season 5?

Helsinki or Mirko Dragic (Darko Perić) is one of the protagonists of ‘Money Heist,’ the massively popular Spanish heist action-drama series. He has been part of the Professor’s (Álvaro Morte) team since the beginning. He is a Serbian mercenary and Oslo’s cousin. After the Royal Mint heist, he went into hiding with Nairobi (Alba Flores). However, when they learn that the authorities have taken Rio (Miguel Herrán), they reunite with the rest of the crew for the Bank of Spain heist.
TV SeriesCollider

CBS Reveals New Trailer for 'Ghosts', Adaptation of a Popular BBC One Sitcom

Have you ever wondered what a ghost PSA looks like? Well, CBS has got you covered. That’s how the network chose to present the trailer for its upcoming comedy series Ghosts, which is set to premiere in October. In the story, a couple moves into a house haunted by ghosts of previous inhabitants who judge their every attitude.
TV ShowsTVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on September 8

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Wednesday, Sept. 8 sees zero change in the top 5, and a whole lot of shuffling around in the second half. Victoria Justice's Afterlife of the Party is still sitting pretty in the No. 1 spot, followed by Michael Keaton's 9/11 drama Worth. School of Rock climbs up to No. 6, and the live action and animated hybrid comedy Osmosis Jones debuts at No. 10.
TV Seriescentralrecorder.com

Manifest Season 4 Release Date On Netflix How long will it take to stream?

Manifest Since Netflix acquired the show for its final Season 4, fans have had an amazing time. First, there were the shock cancellations by NBC after the cliffhanger Season 3 finale. Next, Netflix picked it up after fans voiced their opinion. manifest for its fourth and final season, there is potentially terrible news. The show will not air on Hulu and Peacock, so Manifesters who have been following it will be out of luck.
TV Seriesnewsbrig.com

Money Heist Season 5 Part 1 Ending Explained: The Major Character Death That Shocked Us and What It Means For Part 2 of the Finale (SPOILER ALERT)

The final episode features an epic face-off between our gang and the armed forces of Spain. In that face-off we are served with the traumatic death of the fan favorite character Tokyo. This death surely will hit the hearts of fans due to how attached they were to the character. In an effort to get her team out to safety and buy them some time, Tokyo stays back in the pantry to face the military. She soon gets outgunned and outmatched and realises that she has nowhere to go. Rio then tells The Professor over the radio that it is time for her to be his guardian angel and bids farewell to her lover Rio. Money Heist 5: Jaipur Company Gives Employees a Day Off To Binge-Watch New Season of Netflix Show; Letter Goes Viral.

Comments / 0

Community Policy