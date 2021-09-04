'Money Heist' Stars Úrsula Corberó and José Manuel Poga on the Show Coming to an End: "I Cried"

'Money Heist' Stars Úrsula Corberó and José Manuel Poga on the Show Coming to an End: "I Cried"
Created by Álex Pina, the Spanish caper series Money Heist has been an international sensation ever since becoming a Netflix original. But after the first four seasons followed a well-trained group of thieves as they committed truly audacious heists with all of Spain watching, the time has come for the story to end in Season 5, which will be released in two parts over the course of Fall 2021.collider.com
