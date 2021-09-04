Shaq performed a DJ set at Summerfest last night - and I didn't hate it

It was unofficial Bucks night – pardon me, unofficial NBA CHAMPION MILWAUKEE BUCKS night – at the Big Gig on Friday. While courtside celebrity fan Chance the Rapper lit up the Amp across the grounds, the Miller Lite Oasis was the true home of yet another well-deserved victory lap. DJ Shawna, the Bucks' in-house DJ, served as the stage's opener, pumping the crowd up with the help of free Bucks t-shirts, #BucksInSix chants and special guests Vo Williams – the man behind the "History in the Making" rap from the player intros at Fiserv Forum – as well as Ben Tajnai, the team's big-lunged anthem singer and lucky charm. I would've never thought I'd see the Sinatra classic "Feelin' Good" and the National Anthem successfully pump up a young, EDM-craving, summer festival crowd, but I never thought I'd see the Bucks win the NBA Finals too, so truly 2021 has been full of surprises.