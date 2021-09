Who are the top prospects to watch in the 2022 NFL Draft when Ohio State hosts Oregon?. It should be an excellent day at the Horseshoe, as Ohio State hosts an Oregon team that sits in the top 15 right now in the poll. The Buckeyes are rightly favored, but could get pushed if they come out like they did against Minnesota last week. In addition to being a good game, there will be plenty of 2022 NFL Draft prospects to watch in this one. Let’s take a look at who should have eyes on them today.