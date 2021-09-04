Shang-Chi Director Says Abomination and Wong Were Chosen Based on MCU Needs

It's never a guarantee that characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in their own solo movies these days. While most of the original Avengers did, since 2012's Marvel's The Avengers, it has been common for characters like Black Panther and Spider-Man to debut in other people's movies -- and of course, with the increase in spinoffs like WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, we're seeing more "next-gen" superheroes who debuted as supporting characters even before their own solo projects were imagined. For Shang-Chi, though, the filmmakers behind Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings say it was never a question.