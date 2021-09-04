CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Shang-Chi Director Says Abomination and Wong Were Chosen Based on MCU Needs

By Jamie Lovett
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel Cinematic Universe fans were surprised to spot Abomination battling Wong in a cage match in the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings trailer. It turns out that the choice to include these particular characters was influenced by what's going on elsewhere in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Destin Daniel Cretton directed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, his first work with the superhero movie studio. He explained how that particular throwdown came to be during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. He says that he and his team had considered using other characters before landing on Abomination versus Wong.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benedict Wong
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Captain America 4 Will Reportedly Kill Off A Major MCU Character

Marvel Cinematic Universe uses the “fake-out death” trick so often, it’s hard to emotionally react when a character meets their demise (because there’s every chance we’ll see them resurrected somewhere down the line). For example, Tony Stark and Natasha Romanoff bit the dust in Avengers: Endgame, but rumors of potential returns for Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson began the second the Saga ended.
MoviesInside the Magic

Marvel Replaces Tom Holland, Names New Spider-Man

In the weeks and months leading up to the August 11, 2021 debut of Marvel Studios’ latest series, What If…?, it became apparent that MANY Marvel Cinematic Universe stars would be returning to the animated series to voice their MCU characters as key Marvel moments are reimagined. Among the returning...
Moviesepicstream.com

Why Did Iron Man Die When He Snapped in Avengers Endgame?

Iron-Man is one of the most popular and well-loved superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There is no doubt that Robert Downey Jr. was the best actor for the character. He portrayed the character masterfully. RDJ is the epitome of Tony Stark a.k.a Iron Man — genius, billionaire, playboy, and philanthropist.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Disney Reportedly Wants Robert Downey Jr. To Lead A Major Franchise

Since gracefully bowing out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe at the end of Avengers: Endgame, Robert Downey Jr. has spent the two years relentlessly linked with a return as Iron Man in any number of projects, both real and entirely hypothetical, even though he said he’s done all that he can with Tony Stark.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Shang-Chi Producer Teases Abomination’s MCU Future

One of the biggest surprises to come out of the first trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings trailer was the appearance of Abomination, a character many believed had been lost to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s sands of time following the release of The Incredible Hulk. Of...
MoviesSuperHeroHype

Shang-Chi Crew and Cast Tout the First Lead Asian Hero in the MCU

Shang-Chi Crew and Cast Tout the First Lead Asian Hero in the MCU. Marvel Studios are ready to do whatever it takes to promote the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings release. The promoters have released a shiny new featurette called “Ready to Rise,” featuring director Destin Daniel Cretton, screenwriter Dave Callaham, and the rest of the cast talking about the importance of introducing an Asian superhero and Asian cultural elements into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Of course, the video also shows some fresh footage from the upcoming movie, in addition to many behind-the-scenes clips.
Movieshypebeast.com

New 'Shang-Chi' Featurette Explores Asian Representation in the MCU

Marvel and Disney have shared a brand new featurette for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings entitled “Ready to Rise.”. The two-minute visual sees director Destin Daniel Cretton, writer Dave Callaham and stars Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Fala Chen and Michelle Yeoh talk about Asian representation in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “For many of us who grew up in the West, whose parents immigrated, you know, we never really see ourselves on screen meaningfully. Shang-Chi will be an important piece of that conversation,” Liu, who plays the titular role, said in the featurette.
MoviesComicBook

Shang-Chi Producer Jonathan Schwartz on Why Abomination Was Perfect for a Comeback

Marvel fans have spent quite a long time wondering if and when the villainous Abomination would return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fulfilling the tease at the end of The Incredible Hulk. Given the recasting of Bruce Banner, many probably assumed Tim Roth's character wouldn't return at all. Fortunately the Abomination is making a comeback, though his return is happening in what seems to be the most unlikely place: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
Moviesdistrictchronicles.com

Every MCU Origin Story Ranked From ‘Iron Man’ to ‘Shang-Chi’

6. ‘Doctor Strange’ (2016) While the tale of an arrogant, rich, playboy learning how to be a better person after a life-altering incident sounds familiar, this movie took that premise to create an altogether different MCU experience. In fact, this is the movie that first began introducing us to the...
MoviesComicBook

Shang-Chi Was Always Going To Debut in a Solo MCU Movie

It's never a guarantee that characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in their own solo movies these days. While most of the original Avengers did, since 2012's Marvel's The Avengers, it has been common for characters like Black Panther and Spider-Man to debut in other people's movies -- and of course, with the increase in spinoffs like WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, we're seeing more "next-gen" superheroes who debuted as supporting characters even before their own solo projects were imagined. For Shang-Chi, though, the filmmakers behind Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings say it was never a question.
MoviesPosted by
ScreenCrush

Disney Announces Four New Marvel Movies

Walt Disney Studios has released one of its periodic updates of its entire upcoming movie lineup. Among the many titles — including the upcoming Indiana Jones sequel with Harrison Ford, four different Avatar sequels all directed by James Cameron, Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron, and several other untitled Star Wars projects through 2028 — there are four more Marvel movies now added to the company’s 2024 plans.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Shang-Chi stars address the future of their characters in the MCU

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings introduces a host of new characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe – but will we be seeing more of them?. That's the question on many a fan's lips, and given that principal characters popping up in multiple films tends to be the MCU's thing, it seems likely that we'll see more of Simu Liu's Shang-Chi and Awkwafina's Katy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy