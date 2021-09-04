Shang-Chi Director Says Abomination and Wong Were Chosen Based on MCU Needs
Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were surprised to spot Abomination battling Wong in a cage match in the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings trailer. It turns out that the choice to include these particular characters was influenced by what's going on elsewhere in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Destin Daniel Cretton directed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, his first work with the superhero movie studio. He explained how that particular throwdown came to be during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. He says that he and his team had considered using other characters before landing on Abomination versus Wong.comicbook.com
Comments / 0