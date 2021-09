Some of the recent, major projects of the Plattsburgh Noon Kiwanis Club-funded through the wishing wells- include dictionaries for all 3rd graders in the region, a bassinet for CVPH, a dock and kayak for the YMCA’s Camp Jericho, the Military Kids to Kamp program, Kamp Kiwanis, SUNY and CCC scholarships, and the Grace Belden Music Scholarship. PLATTSBURGH | The Plattsburgh Noon Kiwanis Club is looking for two local retailers, malls or office complexes that are willing to host one of its spiral wishing wells.