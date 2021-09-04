CM Punk Claims WWE Reached Out to Him for a Potential Return, Says They ‘Played Games’
– Speaking to ESPN’s Marc Raimondi, new AEW roster member CM Punk revealed that after Punk removed himself from UFC’s USADA drug-testing pool last December, WWE did reach out to him about a potential return through intermediary parties. According to Punk, while he did listen to initial overtures, WWE “played games” with him during these talks after he advised them not to. Below are some highlights.411mania.com
