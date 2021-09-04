Zachary Levi Teases New Shazam Family Powers In ‘Fury Of The Gods’

Zachary Levi teased that the Shazam Family will have new powers in Shazam!: Fury of the Gods. The DC Extended Universe film Shazam! had a youthful adventurousness to it – much of which can be attributed to the performances of Zachary Levi and the young cast. The film further expanded upon its exciting premise in the third act when Billy Batson’s foster siblings all become superheroes themselves, bringing the Shazam Family to life. With Fury of the Gods on the way, there are more powers where that came from.