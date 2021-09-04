CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tori Spelling Bears Striking Resemblance to Khloe Kardashian as She Debuts Glam Makeover

By Corinne Heller
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Khloe Kardashian is Tired of "People Creating" Stories Online. On Thursday, Sept. 2, the 48-year-old Beverly Hills, 90210 alum showcased a new makeover while sporting a denim jumpsuit during a walk in Los Angeles. Tori posted a photo of herself sporting her new look while walking with celebrity hairstylist Laura Rugetti, who is wearing a matching outfit. Fans couldn't help but draw comparisons between the actress and a certain reality star.

