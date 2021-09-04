CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Huge performance in rout

 7 days ago

Candelario went 4-for-5 with two doubles, a home run, two RBI and four runs scored in Friday's 15-5 win over the Reds. He was one of the offensive stars of the rout for the Tigers, capping his big night with a solo shot off Vladimir Gutierrez in the fourth inning. Candelario has gone yard in back-to-back games, giving him 12 homers on the year, and over his last 14 contests he's slashing .322/.344/.593 with nine RBI and 11 runs.

