Bay City man arrested after allegedly threatening another person with a gun
BAY CITY, MI — A Bay City resident is in police custody after reportedly threatening a person with a gun and possibly firing off shots on the city’s West Side. At 5:19 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4, Bay City public safety officers responded to a residence in the 1100 block of South Chilson Street for a report of a domestic assault involving a firearm. A 22-year-old man had reportedly threatened another person with a gun, then fled the scene on foot.www.mlive.com
