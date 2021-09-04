Bay City man arrested after allegedly threatening another person with a gun

A man was crushed to death by his own car in what appears to be a “freak accident” at a McDonald’s drive-thru in Canada. The CBC reports police officers and fire rescue services responded to a call at a McDonald’s restaurant in Vancouver on Wednesday morning. Surveillance video showed a male driver dropping an object out of his vehicle while paying for his order and, when he got out to pick it up, the vehicle rolled forward and pinned him between the vehicle door and a structural piece of the restaurant, killing him.