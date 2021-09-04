Celebrating Hmong heritage in Northeast Wisconsin

This holiday weekend kicks off the Hmong National Labor Day Festival in Oshkosh.

The event takes place both Saturday, September 4 and Sunday, September 5 at the Winnebago County Community Park.

Watch the videos below to get a feel for the festivities:

Mee Yang is the president for the Hmong Service Center and one of the main organizers for this event.

She said they expect about ten thousand people per day to attend this two-day festival.

Yang says this festival has been going on since 1988 and it's something that is very special for the area Hmong

community.

“We with all of these competitions going on, we’re able to preserve a lot of the Hmong art and culture, especially the things that happen on stage like the dance competition, the teen pageant, and the vocalist. Through all of those events we’re able to preserve our arts and culture for our younger generations. That is something I’m always admired off and I’m so happy to be able to host it,” Yang said.

Organizers say it’s one of the three largest Hmong festivals in the nation, before California and Minnesota.

A free COVID-19 vaccine clinic will also be held on-site during the festival offering Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines.

Those who get their vaccine will receive a $15 voucher to be used at on-site food vendors during the festival.

See flyer below and learn more:

Hmong National Labor Day Festival