Beach Hazards Statement issued for Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-11 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Coastal Rockingham HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SATURDAY COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet will lead to dangerous surf and strong rip currents. For the Coastal Flood Statement, large waves on top of astronomical high tides may lead to some splashover and beach erosion. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Coastal Rockingham County. In Maine, Coastal Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox and Coastal York Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 PM EDT Saturday. For the Coastal Flood Statement, until 4 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads and property. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Hampton Harbor NH MLLW Categories - Minor 11.0 ft, Moderate 12.0 ft, Major 13.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/03 AM 9.6 0.1 0.3 6 None 11/03 PM 9.9 0.4 0.2 4-5 None 12/04 AM 8.9 -0.6 0.0 3-4 None 12/04 PM 9.7 0.2 0.1 3 None 13/05 AM 8.5 -1.0 0.0 2 None 13/05 PM 9.6 0.1 0.2 1 None Seavey Island / Portsmouth NH MLLW Categories - Minor 11.5 ft, Moderate 12.5 ft, Major 13.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.7 ft, Moderate 3.7 ft, Major 4.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/03 AM 9.3 0.5 0.3 6-7 None 11/03 PM 9.6 0.8 0.2 5-6 None 12/04 AM 8.6 -0.2 0.0 3-4 None 12/04 PM 9.4 0.6 0.1 3-4 None 13/05 AM 8.2 -0.6 0.0 2 None 13/05 PM 9.3 0.5 0.2 1 None Portland ME MLLW Categories - Minor 12.0 ft, Moderate 13.0 ft, Major 14.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.3 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 4.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/03 AM 10.6 0.9 0.4 6-7 None 11/03 PM 10.8 1.1 0.2 5 None 12/03 AM 9.8 0.1 0.0 4 None 12/04 PM 10.7 1.0 0.2 3-4 None 13/04 AM 9.2 -0.5 -0.1 3 None 13/05 PM 10.5 0.8 0.2 2 None