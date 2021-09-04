CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dare County, NC

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Northern Outer Banks by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-04 11:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. If caught in a rip current remain calm. Don`t fight the current. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. When out of the current, swim back to shore. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Northern Outer Banks BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Northern Outer Banks beaches. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Strong longshore currents will create dangerous swimming conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 1 PM this afternoon.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dare County, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Outer Banks#Swimming#Deeper Water#Beach Hazards Statement#11 13 00
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Rockingham County, NHweather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-11 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Coastal Rockingham HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SATURDAY COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet will lead to dangerous surf and strong rip currents. For the Coastal Flood Statement, large waves on top of astronomical high tides may lead to some splashover and beach erosion. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Coastal Rockingham County. In Maine, Coastal Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox and Coastal York Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 PM EDT Saturday. For the Coastal Flood Statement, until 4 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads and property. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Hampton Harbor NH MLLW Categories - Minor 11.0 ft, Moderate 12.0 ft, Major 13.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/03 AM 9.6 0.1 0.3 6 None 11/03 PM 9.9 0.4 0.2 4-5 None 12/04 AM 8.9 -0.6 0.0 3-4 None 12/04 PM 9.7 0.2 0.1 3 None 13/05 AM 8.5 -1.0 0.0 2 None 13/05 PM 9.6 0.1 0.2 1 None Seavey Island / Portsmouth NH MLLW Categories - Minor 11.5 ft, Moderate 12.5 ft, Major 13.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.7 ft, Moderate 3.7 ft, Major 4.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/03 AM 9.3 0.5 0.3 6-7 None 11/03 PM 9.6 0.8 0.2 5-6 None 12/04 AM 8.6 -0.2 0.0 3-4 None 12/04 PM 9.4 0.6 0.1 3-4 None 13/05 AM 8.2 -0.6 0.0 2 None 13/05 PM 9.3 0.5 0.2 1 None Portland ME MLLW Categories - Minor 12.0 ft, Moderate 13.0 ft, Major 14.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.3 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 4.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/03 AM 10.6 0.9 0.4 6-7 None 11/03 PM 10.8 1.1 0.2 5 None 12/03 AM 9.8 0.1 0.0 4 None 12/04 PM 10.7 1.0 0.2 3-4 None 13/04 AM 9.2 -0.5 -0.1 3 None 13/05 PM 10.5 0.8 0.2 2 None
Elko County, NVweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-12 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-10 15:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northern Elko County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Elko County through 345 PM PDT At 320 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles south of Mountain City, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. Frequent cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Mountain City, Owyhee and Wild Horse Reservoir. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Schoolcraft County, MIweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Southern Schoolcraft by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 05:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Southern Schoolcraft BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous swimming conditions are due to high wave action and strong rip currents. * WHERE...Southern Schoolcraft County. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...High wave action and dangerous currents will lead to life threatening swimming conditions. Waves in rapid succession can tire swimmers quickly. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Current related fatalities and rescues in the past have occurred due to similar wave conditions at locations listed below: For Southern Schoolcraft County: Near Lakeview Park and Seul Choix Point.
White Pine County, NVweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for White Pine County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-12 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-10 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: White Pine County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern White Pine County through 400 PM PDT At 325 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Great Basin National Park, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Great Basin National Park and Baker. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Harney County, ORweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Harney County, Malheur County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-10 12:01:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-10 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Harney County; Malheur County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Harney and west central Malheur Counties through 600 PM MDT/500 PM PDT/ At 505 PM MDT/405 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Crane to near Butler Hill. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Crane, New Princeton, Malheur Lake and Malheur Refuge Headquarters around 410 PM PDT. Circle Bar around 420 PM PDT. Venator around 430 PM PDT. Coleman Mountain and Dunnean around 440 PM PDT. Diamond Craters around 450 PM PDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Carteret County, NCweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for East Carteret, Hatteras Island, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: East Carteret; Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks; Ocracoke Island HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT SATURDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT SATURDAY THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 3 to 7 feet in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...The beaches from Duck to Cape Lookout. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 3 AM EDT Saturday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, from 8 AM EDT Saturday through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 5:30 PM Saturday.
New Hanover County, NCweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM EDT Saturday through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
New Hanover County, NCweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM EDT Saturday through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Environmentweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Onslow, West Carteret by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Onslow; West Carteret BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT SATURDAY THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Crystal Coast beaches. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT Saturday through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 5:30 PM Saturday.
Elko County, NVweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-12 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-10 13:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If on or near South Fork Reservoir, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Northern Elko County; Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Southwest Elko County A cluster of showers and storms with strong outflow winds will impact portions of northeastern Lander, central Elko and northwestern Eureka Counties through 115 PM PDT At 1243 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of storms from Crescent Valley up to near Elko, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Elko, Carlin, South Fork, Crescent Valley, Pine Valley, Beowawe, Deeth, Ryndon, Emigrant Pass, Palisade, Spring Creek, Adobe Summit, Lamoille Summit, North Area Mine, Emigrant Mine, South Area Mine and Halleck. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Rockingham County, NHweather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 04:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Coastal Rockingham HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet will lead to dangerous surf and strong rip currents. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Coastal Rockingham County. In Maine, Coastal Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox and Coastal York Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.
Elko County, NVweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-12 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-10 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range; South Central Elko County; Southwest Elko County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Elko County through 500 PM PDT At 434 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a moderate thunderstorm 8 miles northeast of Lee, moving northeast at 40 mph. This line will be moving over the Lamoille Canyon area. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. Moderate rainfall with accumulations of 0.10 to 0.20 inches in an hour. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lamoille, Ruby Valley, Spring Creek, Secret Pass and Lamoille Canyon. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Cumberland County, MEweather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Cumberland, Coastal York, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 04:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Coastal Cumberland; Coastal York; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet will lead to dangerous surf and strong rip currents. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Coastal Rockingham County. In Maine, Coastal Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox and Coastal York Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.
Waldo County, MEweather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Waldo by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 04:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Coastal Waldo HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 4 to 6 feet will lead to dangerous surf and strong rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Waldo County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.
Schoolcraft County, MIweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Southern Schoolcraft by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 05:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Southern Schoolcraft BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous swimming conditions are due to high wave action and strong rip currents. * WHERE...Southern Schoolcraft County. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...High wave action and dangerous currents will lead to life threatening swimming conditions. Waves in rapid succession can tire swimmers quickly. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Current related fatalities and rescues in the past have occurred due to similar wave conditions at locations listed below: For Southern Schoolcraft County: Near Lakeview Park and Seul Choix Point.
Uinta County, WYweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Uinta by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-10 14:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-10 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Uinta A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM MDT FOR NORTHERN UINTA COUNTY At 204 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles northeast of Evanston, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Evanston, Ragen, Fort Bridger, Almy, Altamont, Carter and Leroy. This includes Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 5 and 45. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Adams County, IDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for West Central Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-10 18:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-10 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: West Central Mountains Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Washington, southeastern Baker and north central Malheur Counties through 730 PM MDT/630 PM PDT/ At 702 PM MDT/602 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Durkee to near Bully Creek Reservoir. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Big Lookout Mountain, Weatherby, Dixie and Lime around 610 PM PDT. Sheep Mountain and Sweedes Landing around 620 PM PDT. Farewell Bend State Park around 630 PM PDT. Indian Head Mountain, McChord Butte and Brownlee Reservoir around 730 PM MDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Cumberland County, MEweather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Cumberland, Coastal York, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 04:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Coastal Cumberland; Coastal York; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet will lead to dangerous surf and strong rip currents. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Coastal Rockingham County. In Maine, Coastal Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox and Coastal York Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.
Rockingham County, NHweather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 04:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Coastal Rockingham HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet will lead to dangerous surf and strong rip currents. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Coastal Rockingham County. In Maine, Coastal Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox and Coastal York Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.
Camden County, GAweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 02:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-12 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida Beaches. * WHEN...Through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

Comments / 0

Community Policy