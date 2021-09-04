CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Tips for avoiding disaster relief fraud

By Editorial
stmarynow.com
 7 days ago

The National Center for Disaster Fraud reminds the public to be aware of and report any instances of alleged fraudulent activity related to relief operations and funding for victims. Unfortunately, criminals can exploit disasters, such as Hurricane Ida, for their own gain by sending fraudulent communications through email or social media and by creating phony websites designed to solicit contributions.

www.stmarynow.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Identity Theft#Disaster Relief#Hurricane Katrina#Charitable Organizations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
Related
Public Safetypelicanpostonline.com

Tips to avoid Charitable Contribution scams

The National Center for Disaster Fraud reminds the public to be aware of and report any instances of alleged fraudulent activity related to relief operations and funding for victims. Unfortunately, criminals can exploit disasters, such as Hurricane Ida, for their own gain by sending fraudulent communications through email or social media and by creating phony websites designed to solicit contributions.
Advocacythemountvernongrapevine.com

BBB Tip: When Disaster Strikes, Crowdfunding Responds

Recent natural disasters – Tropical Storm Henri in the northeastern United States, floods in Tennessee, wildfires in the west – as well as the plight of Afghan refugees have resulted in numerous online fundraising campaigns. Crowdfunding sites such as GoFundMe and IndieGoGo (both BBB Accredited Businesses) are used to help share the stories of individuals, families, and communities in need and to solicit funds from generous donors.
Ridgewood, NJtheridgewoodblog.net

Beware of Disaster Relief and Tragedy-Related Scams

When unfortunate events occur that garner widespread public attention – such as natural disasters, international conflict, and other tragedies – cyber threat actors often capitalize on this interest using social engineering schemes. As the US enters the height of hurricane season with Hurricane Ida causing significant damage across the Southern and Eastern Coasts, the public may search for relevant charities hoping to provide donations to impacted individuals and businesses. In addition, the recent US military departure from Afghanistan and related humanitarian crisis has led to pleas for donations, resources, and assistance from the public. Well-intentioned individuals may be eager to help and, therefore, more likely to fall victim to various scams and social engineering schemes. These threats are often delivered via email, social media posts, and text messages, and may include fraudulent links or attachments that supposedly include information on how and where to donate or provide assistance. Additionally, a separate scheme circulating includes emails sent from individuals impersonating hospital staff and claiming that they have a patient who is in dire need of surgery and/or medical care as the result of a tragedy or disaster. Emails may include images showing evidence of their claims; however, these images are typically unrelated or doctored.
Fayetteville, NCwkml.com

Donate Now: Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund

The radio stations of Beasley Fayetteville are proud to stand with the Red Cross to support the communities impacted by recent natural disasters. We encourage our community to help in fundraising and coming together. When you give to the American Red Cross, you help our community’s most vulnerable and most...
New Orleans, LAbizneworleans.com

City Park Launches Disaster Relief Fund

NEW ORLEANS – From New Orleans City Park CEO Cara Lambright:. Hurricane Ida, one of the strongest storms to hit our state, decimated so many communities in southeast Louisiana. This is a difficult time for everyone in the storm’s path, especially our surrounding parishes and even as far away as New York. Recovery will be a long path, but the people of our region are uniquely resilient.
Public Safetyarizonadailyindependent.com

FBI Recommends Ways To Avoid Falling Victim To Healthcare Fraud

Sunday, Sept. 12 is National Report Medicare Fraud Day across America, and the FBI Office is using the event to encourage people to be aware of the easy steps to take to avoid becoming a victim of healthcare fraud. According to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center, the number of...
Arlington County, VAMysuncoast.com

Tips for donating to Hurricane Ida relief efforts

ARLINGTON, Va. (Gray News) – Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisianna Sunday as a Category 4 storm with 150 mph, making it one of the strongest to impact this area. As rescue, relief and recovery efforts for this life-threatening storm unfold, several relief organizations are soliciting support to help those in need.
Germantown, MDmymcmedia.org

Blog: Tax Relief for Those Affected by Natural Disasters

Recovery efforts after natural disasters can be costly. With floods, tornadoes, hurricanes, earthquakes, and other natural disasters affecting so many people throughout the U.S. this year, many have been left wondering how they’re going to pay for the cleanup or when their businesses will be able to reopen. The good news is that there is relief for taxpayers – but only if you meet certain conditions. Let’s take a look:
EnvironmentWLBT

BBB: Tips to avoid Hurricane Ida scams

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Better Business Bureau is warning those affected by Hurricane Ida to beware of scammers. Natural disasters often bring out the best in people, but unfortunately, it’s also a time when scammers come out. “You need to be careful who these people are,” John O’Hara,...
MLSInman.com

9 tips for settling disaster insurance claims

A large majority of this post is taken from Bernice Ross’ previous work on Inman. This week’s headlines have crowed as Hurricane Ida made landfall and wildfires rage in California. “More than 940,000 homes in the Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi coastal areas faced potential storm surge damage, according to an...
Personal Financewvua23.com

Avoid payment fraud by following these steps

The Better Business Bureau is urging the public to take precautions in the face of increasingly common digital wallet scams. Con artists are reportedly using popular peer-to-peer payment services such as PayPal, Venmo, CashApp, Zelle and more to put modern twists on classic scams. The BBB has identified risks and...
Boise, IDdrugstorenews.com

Albertsons donates $500K to natural disaster relief efforts

In the wake of Hurricane Ida in the East and the ongoing fire season in California, Albertsons is committing funds to help communities recover. The Boise, Idaho-based retailer is donating $500,000 to provide food to those affected by wildfires and Hurricane Ida, with the money supporting local food banks and local hunger-relief organizations in providing some 2 million meals to people.
EnvironmentWLBT

Expert offers tips for coping with the aftermath of disasters

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thousands of hurricane victims are dealing with uncertainty, the loss of their possessions and even loved ones. It can take a toll on their mental health. An expert in psychiatry shares tips and resources to help anyone cope with disasters. “How to start over? How to...
Environmentbowienewsonline.com

Red Cross offers tips to be prepared for a disaster

The impact of climate change is being felt by families across the country as disasters grow larger and occur more often. To get ready for these intense weather events, the American Red Cross is urging families to make readiness a priority this September during National Preparedness Month. For the past...
Haywood County, NCThe Mountaineer

Every person in Haywood can help with disaster relief

As The Mountaineer reporters criss-crossed the county to provide the first cut of history about the savage flooding in Haywood County, stories of great tragedy and great hope were shared. One young man perfectly summed up the sentiments of many local residents as he looked at a home he purchased...
Youngsville, LAPosted by
97.3 The Dawg

Hurricane Disaster Relief Drive For Moms and Babies

Everyone has really stepped up to help out our neighbors that are in need because of the destruction that Hurricane Ida brought to Southeastern Louisiana. There is one organization that is still looking for donations. The Kiwanis Club of Broussard and Youngsville is currently accepting donations for mothers and babies that have been affected by Hurricane Ida.
Fort Myers, FLPosted by
Shore News Network

Lehigh Acres Couple Indicted For COVID Relief Fraud

Fort Myers, Florida – Acting United States Attorney Karin Hoppmann announces the unsealing of an indictment charging Amber Rewis Bruey (34) and Anthony James Bruey (35), a married couple from Lehigh Acres, with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and illegal monetary transactions. The indictment also notifies the Brueys that the United States intends to forfeit a 2019 GMC Yukon XL, 2021 Chevrolet Spark LS, 2020 Honda Talon, 2020 Polaris RZR, real property in North Carolina, and $881,058.35, which are alleged to be traceable to proceeds of the offense.

Comments / 0

Community Policy