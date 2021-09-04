CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Team Dramabeans: What we're watching

By DB Staff
dramabeans.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat kept you reaching for more (or agonizing when there was no more), and what made you want to throw your remote through the screen? Time to weigh in…. The Great Shaman Ga Doo-shim: Episode 6 for the win! I really liked our face-off with the evil spirit in this episode. Doo-shim and Woo-soo continue to be awesome brave kids, and I love their burgeoning teamwork as much as I love Woo-soo’s readiness to give out the warmest hugs. Widening the story to the conspiracy within the school/administration made a lot of sense, too. But boy I loved the emotion they were able to pack in there this week, from Il-nam hearing the truth from Doo-shim and grieving over his father, to Woo-soo being super sweet and swoony. It’s a good drama that can get you to feel stuff in a tiny 15-minute episode.

www.dramabeans.com

Comments / 0

