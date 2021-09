The North Brunswick We Remember Committee, which is a subcommittee of Wreaths Across America, held a pre-Sept. 11 ceremony at the Sept. 11 flag pole and memorial site off Route 1 on Sept. 8 to commemorate the loss of life and sacrificial service on Sept. 11, 2001. This year, the committee provided articles from their groups to put into two time capsules to be buried at the memorial to mark the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks. Pictured from left: Paul Carroll of American Legion Post 459; Police Sgt. Rob Frangella; Mark Zielinski, assistant principal at North Brunswick Township High School; Police Capt. Brian Hoiberg; Susan Kneller of the North Brunswick Woman’s Club; Officer Fedor Salvador-Romero; Councilman Bob Davis; and and Jim Kletz, U.S. Navy/member of the Wreaths Across America.PHOTO COURTESY OF PETE CLARK/WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA COMMITTEE.