CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Top scorer Anthony DiFalco, Franklin Regional boys soccer teammates set lofty goals

By Bill Beckner Jr.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFranklin Regional senior Anthony DiFalco has seen just about everything there is to see in high school soccer. He has won two WPIAL titles, finished as a runner-up and played in the PIAA semifinals twice. He’s been All-WPIAL, all-state and All-American. But even the best players want more. They always...

tribhssn.triblive.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Soccer#Real Estate#Caribbean Cup#The Boys#Piaa#All Wpial#All American#Panthers#Baruch College#Allegheny Force#Mf F Rrb#Aryan#Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Hempfield Township, PAPITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hempfield football escapes Franklin Regional rally for win

Hempfield made a concerted effort to run the football to open the second half, an impose-your-will mentality driven by junior running back Gino Caesar. Franklin Regional couldn’t stop it. The Panthers nearly rallied, pulling even with the Spartans in the fourth, but the force of the rushing attack and a...
Morganton, NCMorganton News Herald

H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton boys soccer tops East Burke 1-0

The Patton boys soccer team got back in the win column with a 1-0 win over East Burke at home Tuesday. It marked a season sweep for PHS over the nonconference county rival Cavaliers. The Panthers (4-1) got the winning goal in the first half by Vance Jones on an...
High SchoolPITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Southmoreland football rebounds to defeat Perry

In football, one big play can change a game. On Thursday night, Southmoreland got several of them. The Scotties (2-1) saw an early 14-0 lead quickly vanish but rebounded to smother City League foe Perry, 35-20, in a back-and-forth battle at Cupples Stadium on the South Side. Southmoreland forced four...
Vineland, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Egg Harbor tops Vineland - Boys soccer recap

Jackson Griffith rattled off three goals for Egg Harbor as it shot past Vineland, 4-2 in Vineland. Ryan Evenson scored once for the Eagles (1-0). Nick Marin recorded two saves in the win. Vineland (0-1) scored one goal in the first and one in the second. “The N.J. High School...
Marshall, MNMarshall Independent

PREP SPORTS ROUNDUP: Trio of goals lifts Marshall boys soccer past New Ulm

MARSHALL — The Marshall boys soccer team defeated New Ulm 3-1 on Tuesday. Marshall jumped out to an early lead when Elijah Bader found the back of the net with 32 minutes left in the first half. MHS would later add two more goals in the first half while New Ulm also scored in the frame to make it 3-1 at halftime, which held the rest of the way.
Hudsonville, MIlocalsportsjournal.com

Mona Shores boys soccer tops Hudsonville on Saturday

Tyler Ross posted a shutout in net on Saturday and led the Mona Shores boys soccer team to a 2-0 victory over Hudsonville. Diego Luna scored the first goal with assistance from Kaden Pulaski. The Sailors (2-1-1) also received a goal from Pulaski, assisted by Dan VanderPloeg. Mona Shores takes...
Montrose, COMontrose Daily Press

Montrose boys soccer scores six goals in dominant season-opening effort

Set the tone early, and let momentum and consistent play do the rest. That’s the message Montrose High School boys soccer head coach Cassie Snyder told her group following last week’s scrimmage against Canon City. The players, naturally, took Snyder up on that offer, scoring their first goal three minutes...
Belle Vernon, PAPITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Whitlock, Belle Vernon earn statement victory over Penn-Trafford

Belle Vernon quarterback Devin Whitlock continued to dazzle Friday night, running for three touchdowns among his 20 carries for 208 yards, as the Leopards beat Class 5A No. 1 Penn-Trafford, 27-7, in a nonconference game at James Weir Stadium. Whitlock scored on runs of 75, 50 and 1 yards for...
Utica, NYtimestelegram.com

Former CVA teammates scored 10 goals in MVCC women's soccer opener

UTICA – Former Central Valley Academy teammates Reilly Rich and Jazmyn Gillette combined to score 10 goals in their on-field soccer reunion with the Mohawk Valley Community College Hawks Saturday afternoon. The Hawks defeated Finger Lakes Community College 13-1 in the women’s half of a season-opening doubleheader. The Region III...
Geauga County, OHNews-Herald.com

Boys soccer: Thorough Beachwood tops West Geauga, 5-0

The humidity of the day Aug. 28 as Beachwood hosted West Geauga had thankfully subsided to some extent by the 7 p.m. kickoff. The red-hot form of the Bison in midfield more than compensated for it. Freshman Grant Keilin had a brace, and Beachwood built a four-goal advantage by the...
Penn Hills, PAPITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Gateway bounces back, rolls past Penn Hills

Gateway looked to send a message Friday night. By the end of a 41-13 road win over Penn Hills, it had done just that. Following a 21-16 loss to Thomas Jefferson a week ago, Gateway (2-1) jumped on Penn Hills early to take a 27-0 lead into half. The Gators, ranked No. 2 in Class 5A, got four total touchdowns (three passing, one rushing) from quarterback Brad Birch and two rushing from Jaquon Reynolds.
Onsted, MIDaily Telegram

Onsted boys soccer tops Blissfield

ONSTED — The Onsted boys soccer team kicked off its Lenawee County Athletic Association season with a big second half against visiting Blissfield Monday, scoring five times in the second half in a 7-1 victory. It was a bounce back from a season-opening loss against Michigan Center. “We played as...
Jefferson, WIDaily Jefferson County Union

Boys soccer: C/D United tops Jefferson 3-1

JEFFERSON — The Jefferson boys soccer team lost to visiting Cambridge/Deerfield 3-1 in a nonconference game on Tuesday. “We played flat in the first 15 minutes of the game and we were controlling the game but we just couldn’t score,” Jefferson boys soccer coach Pablo Loyo said. “I have a pretty young team with little varsity experience, but I still believe in my team and hopefully we will start winning. Senior Marcus Owen played a great game and so did junior Mitch Ford.”
West Jefferson, NCAshe County's Newspaper

Boys soccer sets off with both loss and a win

WEST JEFFERSON, BOONVILLE — The Ashe County High School’s boys soccer team kicked off the season with three wins, one loss and one draw since beginning on Aug. 16. On Aug. 16, the Huskies took to a tie against Starmount (3-3), on Aug. 18 they defeated West Wilkes (5-0), on Aug. 23 they took a win against Forbush (4-2), their first loss came on Aug. 25 against West Wilkes (4-2) and their third win came on Aug. 30 against Starmount (4-3).
Brainerd, MNBrainerd Dispatch

Girls Soccer: Warriors set high goals for this year’s squad

Expectations are as high as they can be for the Brainerd Warriors girls soccer program. The bar is set high for the 2021 squad that features a lot of returning players off a squad that finished 9-2-1 overall and fell to No. 2 seeded Maple Grove in the Section 8-2A semifinals.
Kirtland, OHNews-Herald.com

News-Herald boys soccer Top of the Crop for Aug. 31

6: Beachwood 3-0 7: Lake Catholic 1-0-2 Watch list: North (0-3), Kenston (0-1), Wickliffe (1-0), Gilmour (0-2-1), NDCL (0-1-1) Crop comments: As always, the opening Crop of 2021 is a dart-throwing exercise — except for one facet: University is indisputably The News-Herald coverage area’s best boys side, already with four wins vs. Crop-caliber sides, and there is no valid counterpoint until someone proves otherwise. … Kirtland has fired out of the gate, not tested in a pair of 8-0 wins. … Hawken has looked solid in tying Lake Catholic and staving off a capable Harvey side. … Mentor, with its brutal schedule, is typically difficult to gauge for Crop purposes. But a competitive loss to US and a win over Riverside is enough to believe No. 4 to open is fair. … Mayfield and Beachwood have encouraged as each side eyes better fortune this fall. … Lake, with its early body of work, may be a bit underrated here admittedly, but will have every chance to play its way up. … Harvey and Chagrin Falls have not been at full strength yet and are also tough to gauge. … With its returning core, North likely will be a Crop side, perhaps an upper-half one, before it’s all said and done. But starting 0-3 with a 16-2 goal differential, no matter who the opponents are, can’t be ignored. The Rangers need the match results to play their way in.

Comments / 0

Community Policy