Top scorer Anthony DiFalco, Franklin Regional boys soccer teammates set lofty goals

6: Beachwood 3-0 7: Lake Catholic 1-0-2 Watch list: North (0-3), Kenston (0-1), Wickliffe (1-0), Gilmour (0-2-1), NDCL (0-1-1) Crop comments: As always, the opening Crop of 2021 is a dart-throwing exercise — except for one facet: University is indisputably The News-Herald coverage area’s best boys side, already with four wins vs. Crop-caliber sides, and there is no valid counterpoint until someone proves otherwise. … Kirtland has fired out of the gate, not tested in a pair of 8-0 wins. … Hawken has looked solid in tying Lake Catholic and staving off a capable Harvey side. … Mentor, with its brutal schedule, is typically difficult to gauge for Crop purposes. But a competitive loss to US and a win over Riverside is enough to believe No. 4 to open is fair. … Mayfield and Beachwood have encouraged as each side eyes better fortune this fall. … Lake, with its early body of work, may be a bit underrated here admittedly, but will have every chance to play its way up. … Harvey and Chagrin Falls have not been at full strength yet and are also tough to gauge. … With its returning core, North likely will be a Crop side, perhaps an upper-half one, before it’s all said and done. But starting 0-3 with a 16-2 goal differential, no matter who the opponents are, can’t be ignored. The Rangers need the match results to play their way in.