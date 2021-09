The Lakeland men's soccer team (2-0, 2-0) started off quick and then cruised to an 8-0 victory over the Lake Michigan Redhawks. The Lakers intensity was high as they pressured the Redhawks early. Omani Leacock, Omar Alumtairi, and Gavin Smargiasso swarmed them right from the start. Two minutes into the game, the Lakers took a shot that was blocked. Leacock picked it up and passed it to Smargiasso who quickly put it away for the 1-0 lead. The tone was set, and the Lakers sailed. Omani Leaconck finished with 2 goals and 3 assists, while Hokeun Jee and Alumtairi each finished with 2 goals and an assist. Norbert Baguma also added a goal for the Lakers.