The highly-anticipated restaurant SAGA, atop 70 Pine from James Kent and Jeff Katz of the acclaimed restaurant Crown Shy, has opened atop 70 Pine in Lower Manhattan. 70 Pine is one of those spectacular Art Deco skyscrapers you recognize but might not know by name. On the inside, it’s even more stunning, with a lavishly ornamented red-marble lobby that still takes the full block, containing retail spaces, seating, and a large elevator bank that services the 65 floors of the building. Like most of the historic skyscrapers downtown, most of the building has been converted into condominiums, but the top few floors were reserved for a restaurant, ensuring that the views from the former observation deck can still be accessed.