King’s Bounty II Review (PC)

By Josh Speer
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe King’s Bounty franchise is kind of like a video game version of an aging millennial–it debuted in the early 90s and enjoyed being hip and happenin’ for quite some time, but eventually couldn’t keep up with the newer games on the block once it got older and gracefully bowed out of the spotlight after a good, long 24-year run. But, of course, it wasn’t content to be a thing of the past forever. It wanted to be a “cool kid” again and prove that it was a series that could keep up with the youngsters despite now being in its 30s. So, it did what any millennial would do in that situation–it did its best to re-invent itself under the guise of an extremely long-awaited sequel: King’s Bounty II. And, what do you know, it actually worked out pretty well!

