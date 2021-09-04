Ida’s fatal power didn’t shock scientists who study how climate change primed the pump

Broadsided by floods and powerful tornadoes, the Philadelphia region was stunned by Ida’s deadly intensity. But to scientists, clues were abundant Ida might prove formidable when it made landfall near Port Fourchon, La., as a Category 4 hurricane on Aug. 29. The scene was set 1,100 miles away for it to make history here three days later. The Philadelphia region was already pumped full of water and primed by heat to make whatever remnant tracked its way even worse — a signature of climate change.