CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

5 Most Disappointing Players In Orlando Magic History

By Featured Sports Site
prosportsoutlook.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans, pundits, and concerned third parties will undoubtedly agree that the Orlando Magic have seen far better days than its current predicament. The Magic are presently one of the NBA’s worst teams, sitting 27th in net rating, a far cry from the Shaquille O’Neal and Penny Hardaway era. Many underwhelming players have contributed mainly to the Magic’s decline, making it challenging to be an Orlando Magic fan in recent years. If you wish to learn about some of the worst players ever to wear the famous blue and white, take a look at these points.

prosportsoutlook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Show
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Penny Hardaway
Person
Gilbert Arenas
Person
Shawn Kemp
Person
Patrick Ewing
Person
Dwight Howard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Orlando Magic#Universal Studios Orlando#Universal Studios Florida#The Washington Wizards#The Memphis Grizzlies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
Related
NBAchatsports.com

Orlando Magic spent their summer vacation together in Charleston

R.J. Hampton and Cole Anthony helped fans get a peak behind the curtain of the Orlando Magic's getaway to Charleston, S.C. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports. The Orlando Magic have a little less than a month before training camp begins and the season really gets underway. It is a shortened offseason as the NBA gets back to its normal calendar following last year’s pandemic delayed and shortened season. So there was very little time to lose.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Predicting Orlando Magic ratings on NBA 2K22

This is the doldrums of the NBA calendar. The 2021 season is over but the 2022 season has not quite begun. The league is quiet — perhaps, too quiet — and there is not likely to be any more moves. Something might creep up — like the Lauri Markkanen sign and trade to eliminate the last major free agent on the market — but there is nothing much going on.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Orlando Magic: Grading their signings in NBA free agency

The Orlando Magic had a reasonably quiet offseason. They drafted for their future and only made a couple of moves in free agency. This is probably a good thing due to the massive changes they made to the roster just prior to the trade deadline last season. The front office...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Orlando Magic have mix-and-match options to find best offensive guards

When the Orlando Magic were on the clock in the 2021 NBA Draft, they were likely not expecting Jalen Suggs to be available to them. The general consensus leading up to the draft was the Toronto Raptors would be selecting the Gonzaga guard to complement Fred VanVleet to spearhead the new face of their franchise.
NBAchatsports.com

Orlando Magic cannot eliminate Terrence Ross as a starter

Terrence Ross has become one of the best sixth men in the league. With a new coach, perhaps starting is in his future. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) The goal for any starting lineup — any lineup really or at least the structure of any rotation — should be to get the five best players on the floor as much as possible.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Orlando Magic: Ranking every offseason acquisition

The Orlando Magic were not expected to be active this offseason. The team was at the beginning stages of a rebuild and the draft was the most important date for them to get started. the team was operating as if it was over the salary cap and had little cap room to spend.
NBAchatsports.com

The case for Orlando Magic going over their 2021 win total

Jonathan Isaac has all-defensive team potential but his place as a cornerstone for the Orlando Magic is still a mystery. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports. Even though it is officially the slow part of the NBA news cycle, Vegas sportsbooks recently released the over/under win totals for the 2022 season. According to WynBet, the Magic have the worst chances to win the Eastern Conference.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Orlando Magic must reforge connection with the city

It feels pretty innocuous and may not be important at the end of the day, but Cole Anthony is all about his team. Orlando Magic fans know that just from watching him on the sideline during games, seeing how he plays and the way he promotes his teammates on social media.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Orlando Magic Player Comparisons: Preparing for free agency

The most valuable piece of real estate for any cap-ologist or executive planning is the rookie contract. When players enter the league as first-round picks, every player is on intentionally deflated contracts. Future stars taken with the first overall pick are limited to a $12-million salary. Fifth overall pick Jalen Suggs will eat up only $6.6 million in cap room and top off at $9.2 million in the final year of his contract.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Jonathan Isaac’s return to Orlando Magic will come in stages

The Orlando Magic are notoriously tight-lipped when it comes to their inner workings and player recovery. Asking president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman for a timeline for players to return is usually gut-churning for him. His answer is inevitably: “We aren’t going to put timelines for our players to return.”...
NBAchatsports.com

Orlando Magic round out training camp roster with Summer Leaguers

The Orlando Magic looked tired in a loss to the Boston Celtics. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports. The Orlando Magic are gearing up for training camp, set to begin Sept. 28, by rounding out their training camp roster and bringing it closer to the max number of 20 players available for camp.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Report: Nets Are The Favorite To Sign 7-Time All-Star

LaMarcus Aldridge’s NBA career saw an abrupt end earlier this year after he was sidelined his a concerning heart issue in April. But now, it appears the seven-time All-Star power forward is gunning to resume his 15-year league career. Aldridge has reportedly passed all of the necessary medical tests to...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Brooklyn Nets Release Former Duke Blue Devils Star

There will be no second stint with the Brooklyn Nets for big man Jahlil Okafor. Okafor, who played in 26 games with the Nets during the 2017-18 season, was released by the club today. The decision comes only five days after Brooklyn acquired Okafor as part of a trade with the Detroit Pistons.

Comments / 0

Community Policy