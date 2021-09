Here is a snapshot of the free-agent market at the goalie position: Tuukka Rask, who is committed to the Boston Bruins; Devan Dubnyk; Curtis McElhinney, who is older, played less and performed worse than Dubnyk did last season; Cory Schneider, who is also older than Dubnyk and didn’t play an NHL game last season; and a scattering of young goalies who did not receive qualifying offers and have a handful of NHL games between them. In short, the UFA goalie market is essentially just Dubnyk.