30 Surprising Secrets About the Twilight Franchise Revealed

Nice House on the Lake #4 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, continuing the one comic James Tynion decided to keep doing at DC when ditching their asses for Substack. In this preview, we find David revealing one of the big secrets of comedy: the jokes that hit closest to the truth often fall the flattest! At least, that's what we keep telling ourselves whenever people tell us we aren't funny in the comments of these articles, or when they threaten to quit following the site because of our bullshit, or when they tell us to stop talking about Wolverine's dicks. Typical comedy stuff. Check out the preview below.