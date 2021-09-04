CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Barnstable, MA

JFK Hyannis Museum gets nostalgic, exhibits Presidential rocking chair

Barnstable Patriot
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWendy Northcross is tickled. "We have a thing," exclaimed the new executive director of the JFK Hyannis Museum, "an artifact on loan from the Waldorf Astoria New York." On loan for two years while the luxury hotel undergoes extensive renovations is President Kennedy's iconic rocking chair, which arrived in Hyannis this week in a special shipping crate that was insured but so large that it did not fit through the front door.

www.barnstablepatriot.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hyannis, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
New York State
City
Hyannis Port, MA
Barnstable, MA
Government
City
Barnstable, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
John F. Kennedy
Person
Herbert Hoover
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocking Chair#The Jfk Hyannis Museum#The White House#The Briscoe Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority.
MLBNBC News

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer to miss rest of season due to MLB sexual assault investigation

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season as Major League Baseball continues its investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a woman. "Today Mr. Bauer agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates," his agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, said in a statement Friday. "He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him."
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CBS News

Biden calls Chinese President Xi Jinping about U.S.-China relationship

In their first conversation in seven months, President Biden spoke by phone with Chinese President Xi Jinping late Thursday night from the Treaty Room inside the White House residence. The roughly 90-minute call was initiated by Mr. Biden and motivated by what is essentially his exasperation that lower-level Chinese officials have been unwilling to hold substantive conversations during meetings with members of his administration.

Comments / 0

Community Policy