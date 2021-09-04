JFK Hyannis Museum gets nostalgic, exhibits Presidential rocking chair
Wendy Northcross is tickled. "We have a thing," exclaimed the new executive director of the JFK Hyannis Museum, "an artifact on loan from the Waldorf Astoria New York." On loan for two years while the luxury hotel undergoes extensive renovations is President Kennedy's iconic rocking chair, which arrived in Hyannis this week in a special shipping crate that was insured but so large that it did not fit through the front door.www.barnstablepatriot.com
