CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Captains, Zach Cunningham, Draft picks and more | Dear Drew

buffalonynews.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGot a question about the Texans? Life in general? Drew Dougherty's your guy. He's been with the Texans since 2009 and is chock full of meaningful, as well as generally useless, information. Fire away by clicking HERE!. Charles Smith: Dear Drew, I haven't heard much about Zach Cunningham lately. Is...

www.buffalonynews.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lovie Smith
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Julio Jones
Person
A.j. Brown
Person
James Broderick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jon Weeks#Seahawks#American Football#Draft#Texans#Afc#The Buffalo Bills#Nfc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLthedallasnews.net

Tyrod Taylor, Danny Amendola, Scouts on the Road & more | Dear Drew

Got a question about the Texans? Life in general? Drew Dougherty's your guy. He's been with the Texans since 2009 and is chock full of meaningful, as well as generally useless, information. Fire away by clicking HERE!. Sara Carlton from Spring: Dear Drew, I'm actually optimistic about Tyrod Taylor at...
NFLHouston Chronicle

Texans' Bradley Roby, Zach Cunningham not dressed out for preseason finale

Texans starting cornerback Bradley Roby, linebacker Zach Cunningham and safety Lonnie Johnson did not play in the team’s final preseason game against the Buccaneers on Saturday night. Safety Eric Murray also exited the game early. The defenders practiced all week leading up to the final exhibition before the regular season.
NFLBleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 1: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position

Some fantasy football managers are looking back at their draft results in disappointment, but they can find hope among free agents before Week 1. Don't hold on to a bad pick—that's a poor strategy for NFL and fantasy managers alike. Instead, take a proactive approach to patching up your starting lineup. This early in the season, you'll find plenty of sleeper options.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Le’Veon Bell Has Message For Critics After Signing With Ravens

Heading into the 2021 season, the Baltimore Ravens find themselves with a major need for depth at the running back position. As a result, the team has signed an old AFC North enemy to help satisfy that need. On Tuesday, the Ravens added former Pittsburgh Steelers star Le’Veon Bell to...
NFLchatsports.com

Jaylon Smith & Ezekiel Elliott Among 7 Dallas Cowboys Players Facing A Make-Or-Break Season In 2021

The Dallas Cowboys are under a ton of pressure this season as head coach Mike McCarthy enters his second season after a poor first year. But there are also several key players who are facing potential make or break seasons in 2021. If starters like Jaylon Smith, Leighton Vander Esch and Ezekiel Elliott bounce-back after poor seasons, their time in Dallas could be up. There are also several young players facing a put up or shut up season in Dallas. Tom Downey of the Cowboys Report combs through all the players who may be facing a make it or break it season in 2021.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The KC Chiefs were right about Le’Veon Bell

Last year, during the NFL postseason, Le’Veon Bell had a clear lane ahead of him, the exact sort of scenario for which he was signed by the K.C. Chiefs at midseason. It was the ideal setup for the recently maligned veteran, a chance on the NFL’s biggest stage in front of primetime cameras to show what he can still do before entering another chance for a free agent payday.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tony Romo Thinks 1 NFL Team Could ‘Shock’ People

The Philadelphia Eagles had a rough go of things in 2020, logging a 4-11-1 record and failing to make the playoffs in a historically-bad NFC East division. Despite these recent struggles, former QB turned NFL analyst Tony Romo believes the Eagles have what it takes to “shock” the league in 2021.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Called Broncos About Trade For Wide Receiver

The Baltimore Ravens‘ depth at wide receiver took a massive hit this week, as rookie wideout Rashod Bateman suffered a groin injury during Tuesday’s practice that will keep him out of action for an extended period of time. In an effort to improve their passing attack before Week 1 of...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Chargers Announce Concerning Update On Austin Ekeler

With the first week of the regular season about to begin, the Los Angeles Chargers had an important update to announce regarding the status of running back Austin Ekeler. Unfortunately, Ekeler missed the Chargers’ practice this Wednesday due to a hamstring injury. He was spotted by reporters working off to the side with trainers.
NFLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Former Bucs first-round draft pick Keith McCants dies at 53

TAMPA — Former Bucs first-round draft pick Keith McCants, whose six-year NFL career was followed by a downward spiral of self-infliction that included a dependence on painkillers and eventually street drugs, died Thursday in St. Petersburg. The cause of death appears to be a drug overdose, though an investigation continues,...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bucs Release Player Following Win Over The Cowboys

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced a roster move following the Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night. Tampa Bay announced on Friday afternoon that a first-year defensive player has been released. The Buccaneers are parting ways with first-year defensive back Chris Cooper. The first-year player performed well...
NFLSporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Gus Edwards, Austin Ekeler, D'Andre Swift, Saquon Barkley affect Week 1 RB rankings

The running back position is notorious for being one of the most fragile groups in the league, and leading up to Week 1, we have a number of notable RBs in the latest injury news cycle. As of now, D'Andre Swift and Saquon Barkley, who have been on the injury report all offseason, are slated to make their season debut in Week 1. Austin Ekeler has been quiet on the injury front until Wednesday, and his status could be up in the air. Gus Edwards has reportedly just sustained a serious injury in practice, so we'll find out what that means for the guys behind him on the depth chart. All surely had respectable prices during your fantasy drafts, so they're all worth mentioning, as they'll factor heavily into start 'em, sit 'em decisions. We've already updated our Week 1 fantasy RB rankings but will continue to do so if/when more news comes in.
NFLthespun.com

Look: What Dak Prescott Told Tom Brady After Epic Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers put on an instant classic in last night’s 2021 season opener. While Tom Brady emerged as the victorious quarterback, Dak Prescott had some kind words for his opponent. Prescott and Brady met in the middle of the field after the 31-29 Buccaneers win....
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cardinals stash former first-round draft pick on practice squad

Former first-round pick, wide receiver Josh Doctson, was recently placed on the Arizona Cardinals practice squad. Heading into the 2021 season, the Arizona Cardinals have a chance to have one of the best wide receiver rooms in the entire NFL. The Cardinals already have arguably the league’s best receiver in...
NFLthecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Baltimore Ravens signing RB Latavius Murray

The Baltimore Ravens running back situation has become seriously dire in recent days. The franchise is hoping that, by signing former New Orleans Saints running back Latavius Murray, they could stem the tide. Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com first reported the deal. The team was already dealing with the loss of...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Suspension News

The Dallas Cowboys will be without one of their top offensive linemen for an extended period of time. On Friday, it was announced that offensive tackle La’el Collins has received a five-game suspension from the NFL. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is reporting that Collins’ suspension stems from him missing...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary Minnesota Vikings Player Has Passed Away

On Saturday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings lost a beloved figure when a former star player passed away. Mick Tingelhoff, a longtime center for the Vikings, passed away this week according to a statement from the team today. He was 81 years old. “Mick Tingelhoff was the anchor of the great...

Comments / 0

Community Policy