Car Hits Power Pole, Two Men Killed Near Blackfoot

FILER, Idaho (KLIX)-Several families were impacted by a fire that burned three homes early Thursday morning in Filer. According to Filer Fire and Rescue Chief Bud Compher, crews were called out at just before 2 a.m. to a house fire on the southwest part of town on Pine St. Before crews arrived the homeowner of the first home that caught fire was able to get out and inform the neighbors on either side. One of the homes had already been engulfed by flames and was spreading to the nearby houses on either side. Chief Compher said mutual aid was called in from Buhl and Twin Falls. Firefighters were able to get the fires under control in about 30 minutes, but it took more than an hour to get the blaze out on one of the homes.