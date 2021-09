The Ripple price prediction shows that XRP is currently pushing higher with 3.60% gains as the coin manages to face the north. Looking at the daily chart above, we can see that XRP/USD manages to reach a high of around $1.11 as the market opens today. A few weeks ago, Ripple was seen trading below the 9-day and 21-day moving averages as the drops coin tremendously. Meanwhile, the push higher today allows XRP/USD to climb back above $1.00. This bounce towards the moving averages shows that the buyers are yet to be in control of the market.