After the sad news of the passing of Michael K. White who was found dead in his New York apartment from a suspected drug overdose on Labor Day, one rapper used his death for clout and I’m sure you can guess who. Throughout his career Williams’ impactful roles on The Wire, LoveCraft Country and more grasped the hearts of fans. While fans and celebrities took to social media to express their grief and sadness of Williams passing, 50 Cent saw the moment as an opportunity to plug the latest episode of his popular show, Raising Kanan.