“As Turkey, we have sufficiently carried out our moral and humanitarian responsibilities regarding migration….. It is out of the question for us to take an additional refugee burden,” said Turkey’s foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Aug. 29. It is the newest in a long line of bad news for the roughly 27,000 Afghan refugees making the dangerous journey through Iran and Eastern Turkey every week. If they manage to navigate the mountain passes and sneak past the border guards alive, they face a country growing increasingly hostile to refugees, and the ones moving forward into Europe don’t fare that much better.