Riley Co. Arrest Report Saturday Sept. 4
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ZACHARY DEWAYNE TILTON, 33, Manhattan,Possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, Ignition interlock device; Operate a car without a 1required device, Possession of marijuana; 2 or more prior convictions, Driving while suspended; 2nd or subsequent conviction and Use/possess w/intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body; Bond $13,000.littleapplepost.com
