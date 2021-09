Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for September 6th, 2021. In today’s article, we’ve got a few reviews of some new games. Sonic Colors: Ultimate hits the eShop tomorrow, but we’ve got our review ready for you already. We’ve also got a review of the recent Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 1, and a Mini-View of QUByte’s latest puzzler Puzzletronics. There are a couple of new releases to look at, though neither of them is terribly exciting. Finally, we’ve got the usual lists of new and outgoing sales for you to consider. Let’s dig in!