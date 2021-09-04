CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Ethnic tensions flare up in Montenegro over church ceremony

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Protesters clashed with hundreds of riot police in the old capital of Montenegro ahead of the inauguration of the new head of the Serbian Orthodox Church in the small Balkan nation. The ceremony planned for Sunday in Cetinje has angered opponents of the Serbian church in Montenegro, which declared independence from Serbia in 2006. On Saturday, hundreds of protesters confronted the police and broke through a police blockade around the monastery where the inauguration of Mitropolitan Joanikije is supposed to take place. Montenegrins remain deeply divided over their country’s ties with neighboring Serbia and the Serbian Orthodox Church, the nation’s dominant religious institution. Some in Montenegro want the country to establish its own Orthodox Church separate from the Serbian one.

keyt.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Montenegro#Flare#Podgorica#Ap#Balkan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Place
Europe
Related
ProtestsTimes Daily

Police clash with opponents of Serbian church in Montenegro

CETINJE, Montenegro (AP) — Arriving in a military helicopter, the head of the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro was inaugurated in the state's old capital on Sunday amid clashes between police and protesters who oppose continued Serb influence in the tiny Balkan nation. Support local journalism reporting on your community.
ProtestsBBC

Montenegro clashes as Serb Orthodox Church leader installed

There have been fierce clashes in Montenegro as the Serbian Orthodox church installed a new leader in a ceremony that exposed divisions in the Balkan country. Police used tear gas against protesters who threw rocks and bottles in the city of Cetinje. Montenegro split with Serbia in 2006 but its...
ProtestsPosted by
AFP

Montenegro police break up protest over new Orthodox leader

Police in Montenegro on Sunday dispersed hundreds of demonstrators who gathered in the historic city of Cetinje to block the inauguration of the new head of the Serbian Orthodox Church in the tiny Balkans nation. Opponents of the inauguration set up barricades on Saturday to block access roads to Cetinje.
Middle Eastsandiegouniontribune.com

Ataturk’s legacy sparks row between Greek Cypriots, Turkey

NICOSIA, Cyprus — The withdrawal of a book from Greek Cypriot high school classes over a disputed reference to modern Turkey’s founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk on Thursday triggered a war of words between Turkey and the ethnically-split island nation’s education ministry. The Greek Cypriot Education Ministry this week pulled the...
Worldartnews.com

Looted 18th-Century Church Doors Restituted to Cyprus

A pair of 18th-century iconostasis doors looted from the Church of Agios Anastasios in Cyprus nearly 50 years ago has been restituted to the country’s government. The repatriation ends a legal dispute dating back more than two decades. In the 1990s, Tasoula Hajidtofi, the former honorary consul of Cyprus known for her work in helping to repatriate artifacts looted from her home country, found the doors were located at the Kanazawa College of Art in Osaka, Japan. According to her 2017 memoir The Icon Hunter, the college acquired the works for 14 million yen ($140,000) from a Dutch art dealer in the Hague.
PoliticsBirmingham Star

Russian Court Orders Extradition Of Belarusian Activist To Minsk

A Russian court has ordered a Belarusian man extradited to Minsk, where he faces charges of participating in protests against Belarusian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka. Vadzim Duboyski's sister told RFE/RL that the Belgorod regional court on September 9 rejected his appeal against the extradition order by the Russian Prosecutor-General's Office. According...
Musicspectrumlocalnews.com

Thousands gather in Greece for composer Theodorakis' funeral

Political leaders, family members and thousands of fans paid their final respects to Greek music great Mikis Theodorakis who was buried Thursday on the island of Crete. Holding flowers and olive branches, onlookers dressed in black sang songs composed by Theodorakis as his casket was carried from a chapel to the cemetery near the port city of Chania.
Public HealthKEYT

N. Macedonia: Minister quits over deadly COVID hospital fire

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia’s health minister has resigned nearly two days after a fire tore through a COVID-19 field hospital killing 12 patients and two visiting relatives. He made the announcement Friday, shortly after his deputy minister and two senior two hospital administrators also stepped down. There was no immediate reaction from the office of Prime Minister Zoran Zaev. The fire broke out late Wednesday in the western town of Tetovo, destroying the facility within a few minutes. Twelve people were also injured.
ElectionsKEYT

Center-right seeks boost in Bavaria ahead of German election

BERLIN (AP) — The center-right Union bloc’s candidate to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor sought the support Saturday of skeptical Bavarian allies 15 days before Germany’s national election. Polls indicate his party could get its worst result since World War II and the Bavarian sister-party has grumbled for months that its own leader would have been a stronger candidate. After emphasizing his support for federalism over centralized rule Armin Laschet attacked the center-left Social Democrats’ candidate Olaf Scholz. Laschet, the governor of North Rhine-Westphalia state, suffered a blow this week after a court ruled that a massive police operation his government ordered against environmental protesters in 2018 was illegal.
Presidential ElectionKEYT

Bulgaria to hold 3rd parliamentary election of 2021

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria is expected to hold its third parliamentary election of the year in November after the three largest parties in parliament failed to find common ground for a coalition government. President Roumen Radev said Saturday that the vote will be held on Nov. 14, the date already set by lawmakers for the scheduled presidential election. He said holding the two votes together will save public money and voters’ time. Radev, who will be seeking a second term in office in the presidential vote, said that he will dissolve parliament next week and appoint a caretaker government.
MilitaryRebel Yell

Reservists are said to have formed a far-right group |

Hanover / Lüneburg (dpa) – The Lüneburg public prosecutor’s office is investigating several Bundeswehr reservists who have allegedly formed a right-wing military sports group. Police were previously known to have searched several objects of suspected right-wing extremists in three federal states as part of a large-scale operation. There are a...
PoliticsKEYT

German leadership candidate talks security amid party woes

BERLIN (AP) — The struggling center-right candidate to succeed German Chancellor Angela Merkel is touting his party’s law-and-order and security credentials as he tries to turn around disappointing polls, questioning his left-leaning rival’s stance toward the police and the military. Armin Laschet has been tapped by Merkel’s center-right Union bloc to succeed her after 16 years in office. But he again faced questions on Friday about tensions in his own ranks as the Sept. 26 parliamentary election nears. Recent polls show the Union trailing the center-left Social Democrats, who have been helped by the relative popularity of their candidate, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz.
Public Safetyabc17news.com

Colombian ex-soldiers in Haiti accuse police of torture

BOGOTÁ, Colombia (AP) — Former Colombian soldiers arrested in Haiti in the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse have accused local authorities of torture, saying they’ve been burned, stabbed and hit in the head with a hammer, among other things. Details of the alleged torture are contained in a Sept. 6 letter addressed to Colombia’s president and other high-ranking officials as well as the Interamerican Court of Human Rights and the International Committee of the Red Cross. It was signed by the 18 former soldiers arrested. A spokeswoman for Haiti’s National Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
WorldKEYT

Guinea junta under pressure amid suspensions, mediations

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — International pressure mounted Friday on the junta that seized power in Guinea after the African Union suspended the country and as a delegation of West African officials from the regional economic bloc came to mediate the crisis. The African Union says it suspended Guinea “from all AU activities and decision-making bodies” after military officials overthrew President Alpha Conde on Sunday. The 15-nation West African regional economic bloc, known as ECOWAS, had already suspended Guinea. Mediators that included foreign ministers from Ghana, Nigeria, Togo and Burkina Faso along with the ECOWAS commission president met with military leaders Friday.
AfricaKEYT

At scene of Ethiopia’s new killings, some fight, some flee

CHENNA TEKLEHAYMANOT, Ethiopia (AP) — At the scene of one of the deadliest battles of Ethiopia’s 10-month Tigray conflict, witness accounts reflect the increasingly blurred line between combatant and civilian after the federal government urged all capable citizens to stop the Tigray forces “once and for all.” Survivors in the village of Chenna Teklehaymanot in the Amhara region tell The Associated Press that local defense forces and ordinary people resisted the arriving Tigray forces. But they and local officials allege up to 200 civilians were killed. A Tigray spokesman accuses local fighters of forcing civilians into the war, and said “of course they will be caught in the crossfire.”
WorldDerrick

UN envoy: Failure to hold Libya vote could lead to conflict

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Libya warned Friday that failure to hold presidential and parliamentary elections on Dec. 24 could renew division and conflict and thwart efforts to unite the oil-rich North African nation after a decade of turmoil. Jan Kubis told the U.N. Security Council...
MilitaryKEYT

Turkey: Attack on troops in Syria kills 2 soldiers, wounds 3

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish officials say an attack on Turkish troops in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province has left two soldiers dead and three others wounded. The assault Saturday happened following a search and screening operation in the Idlib de-escalation zone. Turkey identified the dead soldiers as infantry non-commissioned officers. Idlib is the last major rebel stronghold in Syria’s civil war and parts are patrolled by Turkish and Russian troops. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said a roadside bomb attack on a Turkish convoy happened on the road between Idlib city and Binnish. It said the wounded soldiers were evacuated to Turkey by helicopter.
Middle EastKEYT

Iran says UN atomic agency head arriving in Tehran for talks

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran says that the head of the International Atomic Energy Organization is arriving in the country for talks with Iranian officials. Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s envoy to the IAEA, said in a tweet that Rafael Grossi is arriving Saturday, and will travel to Tehran this afternoon. He’s scheduled to meet Iran’s vice-president and head of the country’s atomic organization, Mohammad Eslami, on Sunday. Gharibabadi also said the two sides will issue a joint statement. It will be Grossi’s first visit to the country’s since new president Ebrahim Raisi took office.
WorldKEYT

Cuba, Israel and Phu Quoc announce reopening plans

Fall is almost here, we’re approaching our seventh season of living with a pandemic, and yes, it still sucks. Never mind, though, as CNN Travel is here as always to sharpen your pencils, straighten your rucksack and get you schooled in our weekly roundup of the latest developments in pandemic travel news.

Comments / 0

Community Policy