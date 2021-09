STARKVILLE - Mississippi State (1-0) hosts NC State (1-0) tonight in an important non-conference match-up. The Bulldogs had to come from behind last week to defeat a pesky Louisiana Tech team. State put together a 21-0 run to finish the game and win 35-34. NC State had a much easier time of it last week with a 45-0 blanking over South Florida. The Bulls have now lose nine straight games since opening the 2020 season with a win over an FCS opponent.