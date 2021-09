Records: University of the Ozarks (1-0-0), Ecclesia College (0-4-0) Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. The Eagles turned it up a notch in the second half to earn a 3-0 season-opening win over Ecclesia College Friday. After a complacent first half, the Eagles overwhelmed the Royals creating numerous scoring opportunities in the second half. The Eagles did create ten shots in the first half, but had more fluid opportunities in the second half with 15 shots. In the 58th minute, Charleus Emmanuel Ritch scored on a penalty kick to break the tie. In the 71st minute, Daniel Lyon scored on one of his five shots in the match. Brock Bernard received the assist. In the 83rd minute, dangerous defender Kyle Seymour scored on a header off a corner kick from Jorensky Augustin. In the end, the Eagles recorded 25 shots.