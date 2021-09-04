Reminder: Vinton County airshow takes flight Sept. 26
MCARTHUR — The Vinton County Pilots & Booster's (VPBA) are working hard to put the 50th Anniversary Air Show on. The anniversary show will be held on Sept. 26 at the Vinton County Airport. This year's show will feature some of the best acrobatic planes and pilots from across the state. Featured pilots are Emerson Stewart III from Red Stewart Field in Waynesville, Ohio, Robert (Tico) Lecerda from Cincinnnati and Brett Hunter from Waynesville.
