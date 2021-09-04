CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

'Wait Wait' For Sept. 4, 2021, With Not My Job Guest Martin Short

bpr.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week's show was recorded remotely with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Martin Short and panelists Peter Grosz, Helen Hong and Emmy Blotnick. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show. Who's Bill This Time. California Scheming; State Controlled Screens;...

www.bpr.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Helen Hong
Person
Martin Short
Person
Peter Sagal
Person
Bill Kurtis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hulu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
China
Related
MoviesComicBook

Beloved Ryan Reynolds Movie Leaving Netflix

Ryan Reynolds has been at the center of some noteworthy or fan-favorite blockbusters over the years, ranging from his more comedic work in The Proposal and Pokemon: Detective Pikachu to his action-packed fare in Free Guy and Deadpool. This weekend, one of Reynolds' under-the-radar — but still beloved — movies will no longer be available on Netflix. Turbo, the 2013 DreamWorks film with a star-studded voice cast led by Reynolds, will be leaving the popular streaming service on Saturday, September 11th.
Portland, ORpdxpipeline.com

Iliza Shlesinger’s Back in Action Tour @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall | Last Comic Standing, Netflix Specials, Don’t Panic Pantry

PLEASE NOTE: Masks & Proof of Vaccination or Negative COVID-19 Test Required. While she’s known for being one of today’s leading comedians with five Netflix specials, Iliza Shlesinger has recently branched out into acting having recently starred opposite Mark Wahlberg in the Netflix film Spenser Confidential. She will next be seen in the drama Pieces of a Woman starring Shia Labeouf and Vanessa Kirby, which will screen as part of the 77th Venice International Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival in Sep, 2020. Shlesinger was previously seen in 2018’s Instant Family, starring Wahlberg and Rose Byrne. Her Netflix series The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show premiered April 1 and she recently guest-hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live.
TV & VideosNorth Country Public Radio

'Wait Wait' For Sept. 11, 2021: Antoni Porowski Plays Not My Job

This week's show was recorded remotely with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Antoni Porowski and panelists Maeve Higgins, Luke Burbank and Laci Mosley. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show. Who's Bill This Time. Silicon Valley Bloodletting; A Sunny...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Steve Martin’s Introduction to Elvis Presley Involved Three Guns

Of course, Steve Martin has an amazing story about the first time he met Elvis Presley in the early ’70s. The comic-actor, alongside close friend and frequent collaborator Martin Short, dropped by The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday to discuss their projects, including the new series, Only Murders in the Building. The radio host asked Martin to tell the story about the first time he met the legendary singer; a bizarre and unique moment for the young stand-up comic. Martin set the stage by recalling it was 1971 and he was the opening act for Ann-Margret Olsson. “I knew Elvis was coming that night...
Movieswfpk.org

Culture Maven review: “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez all live in the same tony building in NYC. They don’t especially like each other. Until they discover in the aftermath of a murder in the building, that they are all addicted to the same crime podcast. When the police decide the death...
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

John Mulaney's nice-guy schtick was probably always doomed to lead to disappointment

The past year has been jarring for fans of Mulaney, who a year ago was "sober, happily married, happily childless." Mulaney, says Aja Romano, "is arguably one of a crop of celebrities and pop culture figures who gained popularity during a period of Obama-era liberal optimism — think Leslie Knope and Lin-Manuel Miranda. After getting his start in standup during the mid-aughts, Mulaney joined the writing team of Saturday Night Live, becoming a formidable comedy name whose relatable, down-to-earth jokes soon proliferated across social media. Gags like the one where he played Tom Jones 21 times on a diner jukebox won over audiences for their essential banality as much as for their hilarity. As barbed as Mulaney’s humor could often be, it was generally introspective rather than aimed outward — self-deprecating rather than toxic. Even his weirder material, such as his repertoire of absurdist comedy, was a normal, benign kind of nerdery, palatable whether it was being memed by quirky geeks on Tumblr or touted by the edgelords of Reddit. He was the quintessential well-meaning, mild-mannered, liberal comedian (one veiled anti-Trump joke about the death of Julius Caesar got him investigated by the Secret Service in 2020). Onstage and off, Mulaney spoke openly about his personal life — particularly how much he loved his now-estranged wife (Anna Marie) Tendler...The couple (and their beloved dog Petunia) were touted for their normal-people vibes; one notable example appeared in an episode of Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, in which Tendler eviscerated Mulaney’s terrible rug-buying choices. They were cute, funny, domestic, and, again, relatable — and that relatability allowed Mulaney to cultivate and benefit from an assumed intimacy with his fandom, even as he held people in reserve. Ultimately, all of that former intimacy and openness has rebounded upon Mulaney this year — perhaps because little feels more relatable than the grief Tendler expressed when Mulaney, apparently after leaving her for (Olivia) Munn, filed for divorce. 'I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage,' she told Page Six in May...Meanwhile, Mulaney, while dealing with drug addiction issues during an isolating pandemic, has also struggled to overcome the public’s emerging narrative of him as a wolf in sheep’s clothing...Granted, the newly established narrative of Mulaney as a hypocrite relies on a regressive, heteronormative version of domestic bliss — happily married, monogamous, with a dog — and that doesn’t always align with reality either, as many have been quick to point out...The problem, however, is that Mulaney himself cultivated this idealism and used it to promote his brand: He was a likable, happily married everyman, and that made him approachable and unlike the 'average' Hollywood celebrity. He performed this role so well, in fact, that it didn’t feel to the audience like a performance — and so they forgot that it was, and had been all along."
TV Seriesviralhatch.com

Remember little Jake Harper from Two and a Half Men? This is him now

In the popular American television sitcom “Two and a Half Men” we met Angus T. Jones as Jake Harper, a sweet little boy, but a little bit silly. At the age of 10, Angus was offered the role of Jake Harper in Two and a Half Men. The series became known around the world and this helped Angus reach a salary of $ 300,000 per episode, becoming the highest paid child on TV.
Celebritiesnewsbrig.com

Fox News host accidentally reveals that co-host is pregnant on live television

Things got a little awkward on ’s Wednesday, when Dana Perino coaxed co-host Jessica Tarlov into announcing her pregnancy that up until then had not been made public. At the time, they were talking about new things they had all done during the pandemic. Jesse Watters spoke about having a baby and writing a book. Then Perino turned to Tarlov.
Family RelationshipsHello Magazine

Carrie Underwood celebrates big family news with adorable video

Carrie Underwood shared the most adorable picture of her son Isaiah on Thursday, celebrating his baseball debut. The country music star, who is married to former hockey player Mike Fisher, shared the sweet snap of her six-year-old son, admitting she found the match more nerve-wracking than watching her husband play professional sports.
Beverly Hills, CARadar Online.com

Sad Last Days: Jack Nicholson ‘Forced Into Retirement’ From Hollywood, Friends Fear ‘He Has Dementia’

Jack Nicholson has not been seen publicly in over a year—and close friends fear the legendary Hollywood actor is suffering from Dementia, Radar has been told. The 84-year-old acting legend is currently living out his “sad last days” at his longtime, sprawling mansion in Beverly Hills, Calif. Since the '70s, Jack has owned a 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,303 sq. ft. property.
Celebritiescentralrecorder.com

Winona Ryder Gets Banned From Drew Barrymore’s Show

This week’s edition of the National Enquirer reports Drew Barrymore doesn’t want Winona Ryder to ever come on her show. According to the tabloid’s “sources,” the actresses have had a long-standing rivalry that began in the early ’90s when they were pursuing many of the same roles. “They both were...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Katy Perry shares witchy new look in the wake of incredible news

Katy Perry's sense of humor and candid use of social media is what makes her such a popular celebrity on several platforms, which her latest post embodies. The singer shared a series of pictures and videos recalling some of her fonder memories from August. WATCH: Katy Perry's Chocotopia adventure. While...

Comments / 0

Community Policy