CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Public safety legislation would protect gang members, district attorneys say

By News Staff
Posted by 
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 7 days ago

Bill is dubbed by law enforcement opponents across California as ‘The Gang Member Protection Act of 2021’

–The California District Attorneys Association (CDAA) is warning Californians of what they call “dangerous legislation” headed for a vote in the state assembly after a bad faith move by the bill’s author.

At the very moment the state is reeling from a dramatic surge in homicides and shootings, many of them gang related, state Senator Sydney Kamlager is trying to slip through AB 333, a bill that CDAA says would dramatically weaken the ability of prosecutors to put violent gang members behind bars.

Dubbed by law enforcement opponents across California as “The Gang Member Protection Act of 2021,” Kamlager’s legislation would limit the charges that prosecutors could bring against violent criminal street gang members, the majority of whom operate in disadvantaged neighborhoods where they use violence and threats of retribution to terrorize victims and silence witnesses.

CDAA had negotiated in good faith what it believed was an agreement to amend the bill so that prosecutors did not have to prove that a gang was “organized,” in order to bring appropriate charges. Gang prosecutors across California had repeatedly advised Senator Kamlager that many violent, criminal street gangs do not operate according to any organizational structure or hierarchy. While CDAA waited in good faith to hear if an agreement had been reached, Kamlager instead took the bill up for a vote where it was approved without benefit of a full and fair debate.

“Sadly, this was a bad faith move, designed to advance this reckless legislation without giving legislators an opportunity to hear how seriously flawed it really is,” said Vern Pierson, president of CDAA. “Prosecutors and law enforcement across California are united in their view that AB 333 is little more than a gift to violent criminal street gangs. It will make our communities even more vulnerable to the predatory actions of gang members,” he added.

CDAA and law enforcement opponents of AB 333 are urging the public to contact their Assembly members and urge them to vote no on AB 333, which could come up for a vote in the state Assembly as soon as Tuesday.

The California District Attorneys Association is a statewide training and advocacy organization representing elected district attorneys, city attorneys with criminal divisions, and more than 3,500 prosecutors.

Comments / 0

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
907K+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gang Violence#District Attorneys#Gang Members#Street Gang#Cdaa#Californians#Ab 333#Assembly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
Axios

Texas attorney general sues 6 school districts over mask mandates

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Friday that he's suing six school districts that have defied Gov. Greg Abbott's statewide ban on mask mandates. The big picture: Some school districts in Texas have sought to implement masking requirements for teachers, students and staff as COVID-19 cases surge across the state.
Posted by
CBS Sacramento

Bill That Could Legalize Jaywalking In California Headed To Gov. Newsom’s Desk

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Justifying jaywalking? It’s a controversial crime that many people just simply ignore, but now California could soon make it legal to cross outside of a crosswalk. It’s a crime many people admit doing and now, California state lawmakers have voted to legalize crossing the street mid-block if no cars are around. The bill’s author, Assemblymember Phil Ting (D-San Francisco), says jaywalking tickets have become a way for police to unfairly target minorities. “The people who are getting cited are disproportionately African American,” Ting said. “We have the example of Nandi Cain, who in Sacramento was crossing the street. Law enforcement...
Public Safetysiouxlandproud.com

Voters could be asked about changes in South Dakota drug laws

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg has introduced two ballot measures that could change the way law enforcement handles illegal drug possession and ingestion cases in South Dakota. The measures would make ingesting a controlled substance a petty offense instead of a felony and possession of a controlled...
Wyoming StateSheridan Media

Wyoming Legislative Members Discussing Redistricting

Now that the 2020 US Census numbers are available, it will soon be time to draw new lines in the Cowboy State, as far as who will represent which area in the Wyoming Legislature. The process must be done once every 10 years once the new Census numbers become available.
California Statelawofficer.com

California legislature passes bill that ends qualified immunity for police officers

Share and speak up for justice, law & order... Sacramento, CA. – The California Assembly just passed a bill that aims to increase the accountability of law enforcement in the state including altering qualified immunity, a United States Supreme Court mandate. Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to sign the bill. The legislation passed the California Assembly with a vote of 46 to 18 on Friday. It was previously passed in the state Senate with a vote of 26 to 9.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Judge kills himself moments before arrest over hidden bathroom camera accusations

A judge killed himself moments before he was to have been arrested on allegations he had a hidden camera that captured images of naked boys in his bathroom.Jonathan Newell, 50, had been on leave from his role as a circuit judge in Maryland’s Caroline County since July after allegations were made against him.When FBI agents arrived at his home in Henderson, Maryland, on Friday morning to arrest him on a federal criminal complaint they found him “suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”The Maryland US Attorney’s Office confirmed that the judge had been pronounced dead at 6.43am.“Maryland State Police will...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Mayor of Florida town where building collapse killed 97 tells tenants of building he owns to vacate for safety checks

Tenants of a building in Florida owned by the mayor of the town where a condominium block collapsed in June have been given 45 days to leave for repairs.Charles Burkett, the Surfside mayor, sent the people in his apartment block a letter informing them about the lease termination.The note said he had been awaiting approval from local authorities to carry out the work. Hurricane Irma, which hit in 2017, is thought to be the cause of the damage. "We regret that this work will create potentially dangerous conditions for residents," the letter from Mr Burkett read.Mr Burkett told residents that...
Louisiana StatePosted by
96.5 KVKI

Is the President’s Vaxx Mandate Illegal? Here’s What a Top Louisiana Lawyer Says

Attorney Jimmy Faircloth talks about the legal ramifications of President Biden's vaccination mandate speech and the legal challenges that are obviously coming. "There's a long way between making a political announcement and actually affecting laws," says Faircloth, talking about the inevitable court fight over the mandate, "(Biden) has made a statement that has created a lot of tension and it certainly will cause litigation, but there is no rule. he has asked for a recommendation so they can create guidance for implementation of emergency rule.
Tallahassee, FLPosted by
Florida Phoenix

U.S. judge blocks DeSantis, sheriffs, from enforcing governor’s anti-riot law

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A federal judge has barred enforcement of one of Gov. Ron DeSantis signature legislative achievements this year — HB 1, his Black Lives Matter-inspired crackdown on protests —ruling that its redefinition of “riot” is vague enough to cover perfectly legal behavior. In another major courtroom defeat for the governor, U.S. District Judge Mark Walker in […] The post U.S. judge blocks DeSantis, sheriffs, from enforcing governor’s anti-riot law appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Chicago, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

Chicago may start suing gang members for damages

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago is poised to embark on a new strategy to attack the gangs that are responsible for much of the gun violence in the city: Sue them to take their belongings. Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she’ll introduce on Monday an ordinance that would allow the city to...
Texas StatePosted by
Tom Handy

Governor Abbott Signed a New Texas Law that Targets Social Media

Governor Abbott signs another lawPhoto by K. Mitch Hodge on Unsplash. Texas Governor Abbott signed a bill that prevents social media companies from banning posts based on political reasons. The bill requires social media companies with more than 50 million followers to disclose their content moderation policy and appeals process.
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Rand Study Finds Hundreds Of LA County Sheriff’s Deputies Recruited To Join Department Cliques

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A highly-anticipated report has found that hundreds of deputies have been recruited to join cliques within the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The existence of cliques within the department has been rumored for years, and Sheriff Alex Villanueva has denied their existence. But a Rand study commissioned by the Board of Supervisors in 2019 has been completed, and the findings are damning. The study questioned more than 1,600 deputies and supervisors, 16% of whom said they had been asked to join a “secretive subgroup.” More than a third of those questioned said such cliques should be prohibited. However,...
Rapid City, SDkotatv.com

Medical marijuana zoning, here’s what Rapid City is planning to do

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Thursday, the Rapid City Planning Commission voted to adopt zoning regulations for medical cannabis establishments. They say any establishment that cultivates, dispenses, manufactures or tests medical marijuana must be 1,000 feet from a public or private school. In the case of a dispensary, 500 feet from churches, parks or residential districts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy