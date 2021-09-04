CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenport, NY

Blotter: Woman arrested under Leandra’s Law after crash

By The Suffolk Times
Riverhead News-Review
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn East Islip woman was arrested under Leandra’s Law after striking a tree in Greenport last Saturday, according to Southold Town police. Kerri Kulla, 37, was driving a 2013 Ford Fusion when she struck a tree while traveling west on Front Street. She then continued driving. Police found she was intoxicated with her 6- and 9-year-old children in the car. She was arrested and the vehicle was impounded. The arrest occurred shortly before 3 p.m.

