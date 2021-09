MORRISTOWN — The Morristown Town Council will be reducing the number of justices that preside over town court from two to one by the end of the year. For most of 2021, Morristown Town Court has been presided over by Justices James T. Phillips Jr. and Lisa Whitmarsh. However, Ms. Whitmarsh, who had been a town justice since 2014, resigned on June 7 after moving out of state and that allowed the town board to look at the possibility of reducing the number of justices, according to Town Supervisor Frank Putman.