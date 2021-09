No college football game gained in intrigue going into this weekend more than the showdown in the Rose Bowl between LSU and UCLA. The home-standing Bruins got pretty rave reviews by jumping on Hawaii and cruising to a dominating 44-10 rout in Week 0. Meanwhile, off the field, the Tigers had way more than a mere football game on their minds as they were dealing with the fallout of Hurricane Ida back home and having to load up the buses and spend their week practicing in Houston to avoid the storm's chaos.